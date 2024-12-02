Billionaire Bill Gates Owns Way More Than You Think 24/7 Wall St

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points:

Although he sold most of his Microsoft shares, Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) still has a $160 billion net worth.

Gates uses Cascade Investments, which owns interests in sectors such trash collection ( Republic Services) and agricultural (Deere & Co.), therefore moving the emphasis from tech to more conventional industries

Also: take this retirement readiness quiz to see if you’re ahead of behind (sponsor)

Watch the Video

Transcript:

[00:00:00] Doug: Well, in the net worth world, let’s look at Bill Gates. So Bill Gates was the co founder of Microsoft, 1975 dropped out of Harvard, was the CEO until 2000 when he handed it over to Steve Ballmer. He has now just gone past the 160 billion mark. Now, the fascinating things about Gates is, is that Gates has sold most of his Microsoft stock or given it away.

[00:00:26] Doug: So the mill bill and Melinda Gates foundation got about 40 billion worth it. He now is a mini Warren Buffett. He’s still got about 1 percent of the shares in Microsoft. Microsoft’s market cap, I think now is about 2 trillion. So that’s still a pretty good chunk as has some nice value to it. He owns pieces of a large number of public companies through something called cascade, which yeah, that’s his

[00:00:55] Lee: fund or his family office or whatever you want to call it.

[00:00:58] Lee: Yeah. It’s been his

[00:01:00] Doug: Berkshire Hathaway and he has a lot of private investments in some. Which are in early stage startups, but for about 20 years, he was the richest man in the world. Most years. Yeah, he was. Now you’ve got Musk has passed and Bezos has passed him. not a lot of people have, but I think it’s okay with him.

[00:01:25] Doug: Well,

[00:01:27] Lee: he’s trying to be a little altruistic and all that and he like him and Buffett are big buddies and, exchange money back and forth between their, I think Buffett’s going to give a ton of his money to the mill, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation or a big chunk of it. So, I mean, Gates has been a, odd tech bedfellow to some degree because he’s just now his hands are in so much other stuff around the world and climate change and this and that.

[00:02:00] Lee: And it’s been an interesting thing to watch him because I mean, face it, he hit the ball out of the park and, forever changed, the world from the operating system standpoint. And, he’s still sitting pretty, I mean, cascade owns things like Republic Services, the of the garbage guy.

[00:02:23] Doug: So, and they, and they, he owns deer. He owns, so think about this. Mr. High Tech, really the poster boy of modern high technology. He really is more than jobs. He owns a bunch of waste management stock and he owns beer. So he owns like he owns gasoline powered stuff. I guess he soured on tech and said, let’s just go.

[00:02:51] Doug: I want to go back one full century in terms of what I make money on. So we’ve got Bill Gates

[00:02:57] Lee: Well, he’s been an interesting person and of course we’ll go down in history He is one of the greatest innovators of all time, but I think he’s got he’s got awfully tied into the globalist group and There’s a lot of people that don’t care for the globalist group, these like look let we can run our own stuff We don’t need instructions from europe or whatever.

[00:03:19] Lee: So I think he may be a little close to that But when you got 165 bill who cares

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions. Have questions about retirement or personal finance? Email us at [email protected]! By emailing your questions to 24/7 Wall St., you agree to have them published anonymously on 247wallst.com. By submitting your story, you understand and agree that we may use your story, or versions of it, in all media and platforms, including via third parties.