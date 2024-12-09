Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 Fall While Applovin (APP) Plummets Canva

Live Updates

Make sure to refresh this page periodically for updates.

As of 10:10 a.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite is close to flat. Most major indexes aren’t seeing large movements with the exception of the Russell 2000, which is up .72% on the day. Let’s take a peak at today’s performance:

Dow Jones Industrial Average : Up 25.42 points (+.03%)

: Up 25.42 points (+.03%) S&P 500 : Down 9.62 (-.16%)

: Down 9.62 (-.16%) Nasdaq-100 : Down 4.36 (-.02%)

: Down 4.36 (-.02%) Russell 2000: Up 17.54 (+.73%)

While markets are flat, that doesn’t mean many of the market’s most popular stocks are having a sleepy day. Major news surrounding NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) headlines today’s market while momentum stocks like Applovin (Nasdaq: APP) and Palantir (Nasdaq: PLTR) are seeing significant moves.

China the Latest State to Investigate NVIDIA

Becoming the largest company in the world is going to lead to no shortage of scrutiny, and NVIDIA finds itself in the crosshairs of another state investigation today. After reports the US DOJ was investigating NVIDIA, today Chinese regulators said they’re investigating the company over possible violations of monopoly law.

The Chinese investigation relates to NVIDIA’s acquisition of Mellanox. NVIDIA acquired the company in 2019 and Mellanox now forms the foundation of NVIDIA’s networking products. Many have pointed to NVIDIA’s purchase of Mellanox as one of the savviest buys by a technology company this century. However, regulators haven’t liked how NVIDIA uses Mellanox networking technology to build integrated systems which make it harder to compete with the company.

NVIDIA has seen sales in China fall as export restrictions have forced the company to design export-compliant GPUs into China that aren’t as powerful. China may also be trying to protect its domestic companies like Huawei, who are trying to compete with NVIDIA while not having access to cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Applovin Falls While Palantir Rises at the Open

Applovin is one of the top-performing stocks in the world this year, up 791%. A key reason for Applovin’s returns is that profits have soared. Last quarter diluted EPS was up 317% from the prior year.

However, Applovin recently hit a market capitalization of over $130 billion which is extremely rich considering its trailing sales come in at just $4.3 billion.

Today the company is falling after its shares weren’t included in the S&P 500.

Another stock that’s been rising at a stratospheric rate is Palantir. The company was up more than 5% at the open after hosting a major defense panel this weekend, but shares have now fallen into the red today. Palantir is worth $175 billion today on trailing sales of just $2.6 billion.

The prospects for both companies are incredible – but watch to see if their fall continues. Both stocks have become ‘poster children’ for the current market rally and their fall could be an indication that momentum stocks in general are due for a breather.

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions. Have questions about retirement or personal finance? Email us at [email protected]! By emailing your questions to 24/7 Wall St., you agree to have them published anonymously on 247wallst.com. By submitting your story, you understand and agree that we may use your story, or versions of it, in all media and platforms, including via third parties.