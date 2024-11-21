Stock Market News: Nasdaq Composite Drops After NVIDIA Earnings | NVDA, SNOW

Live Updates
Trump's Treasury Pick May Come Today
Fox Business reporter Charles Gasparino is reporting that a Treasury pick has been made and an announcement is imminent.
Trump’s Treasury choice has a high chance of impacting markets. While Trump is concerned about how the market perceives his choice, he also wants someone who will push an economic agenda that includes tariffs which aren’t preferred by most large investors.
Right now betting markets still have Scott Bessent as the leading candidate with a 47% probability. Marc Rowan (28%), Kevin Warsh (19%), and Bill Hagerty (8%) round out the choices.
Super Micro Leads the S&P 500
As of noon, the top performer in the S&P 500 is Super Micro Computer (Nasdaq: SMCI). The stock has been bouncing up and down in recent days as it submits a plan to avoid delisting.
As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the Nasdaq-100 is down about 48 points, or -.25%. Yet, the larger market is rallying today. Let’s take a look at how major indexes are performing today.
- Nasdaq Composite: -51.62 (-.27%)
- S&P 500: +18.92 (+.32%)
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 381.38 (+.88%)
- Russell 2000: Up 35.86 (+1.54%)
As you can see, the Dow Jones and Russell 2000 are significantly outperforming the Nasdaq. Let’s dig into why.
NVIDIA Earnings Don’t Lead to Tech Gains
Following earnings, NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) shares are close to flat today, down .50%. Magnificent 7 stocks have generally seen their share prices fall today. Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) is down 2.29% while Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) is down 5.99%.
It’s not that NVIDIA’s performance was poor yesterday; the company beat on revenues and earnings and guided next quarter to sales above Wall Street’s expectations. However, the company beating earnings is now expected, so NVIDIA needs to deliver something truly beyond consensus to soar the next day.
We’re keeping a live blog tracking NVIDIA’s performance today and commenting on its earnings.
Snowflake Sends Software Stocks Soaring
One area of strength in technology is software stocks. The segment is soaring after Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) blew out earnings. Notable software stocks that are rising include Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), which is up 4.58%, and Workday (NYSE: DAY), up 2.71%.
Financial Stocks See Big Gains
Financial stocks are fueling gains in the Dow Jones and Russell 2000 today. Financials in the S&P 500 are up 1.36% as a group. That’s the best-performing sector today.
- Financials: +1.36%
- Industrials: +1.34%
- Utilities: +1.20%
- Energy: +1.02%
Standouts in the energy and utilities space include AI-adjacent stocks like Vistra (NYSE: VST) and Constellation Energy Group (NYSE: CEG).
