Another Lost Year for IBM PeopleImages / Getty Images

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) recently said it will release the world’s largest supercomputer next year. Its stock did not react. IBM is too far behind others in the tech sector. Earnings helped its stock price earlier this year. But, even with the results Wall Street has favored, IBM’s stock has gained only 35% year to date. The S&P 500 is 24% higher. The stock of AI industry leader Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) has risen 177% since the end of 2023.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: IBM stock underperformed other tech giants and the broader markets in 2024.

The company’s trouble falls into two categories.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

IBM’s trouble falls into two categories. It is too small to compete with the industry giants. Additionally, it lags far behind them in cloud computing.

As artificial intelligence (AI) moves toward becoming the revenue driver for big tech, the most crucial current measurement is the market share of the massive cloud computing business. According to Synergy Research Group, IBM’s market share is 2%. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), the industry leader, has a share of 31%. Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ: MSFT) is in second place at 20%, followed by Google at 12%. Industry cloud commuting revenue worldwide was $84 billion in the third quarter, up 23% compared to last year’s quarter.

IBM’s total revenue in the third quarter was $15.1 billion, which was 1% higher than the same quarter the year before. It lost $330 million, compared to a profit of $1.7 billion in the same quarter a year ago. Its revenue is a small fraction of that of companies like Microsoft and Nvidia and is growing much slower.

Another measure of IBM’s trouble is its market cap of $204 billion. Microsoft’s is $3.2 trillion, and Nvidia’s is $3.4 trillion. Finding a better summary to explain IBM’s current problem is hard.

Nvidia Price Prediction and Forecast

The Average American Is Losing Their Savings Every Day (Sponsor) If you’re like many Americans and keep your money ‘safe’ in a checking or savings account, think again. The average yield on a savings account is a paltry .4% today, and inflation is much higher. Checking accounts are even worse. Every day you don’t move to a high-yield savings account that beats inflation, you lose more and more value. But there is good news. To win qualified customers, some accounts are paying 9-10x this national average. That’s an incredible way to keep your money safe, and get paid at the same time. Our top pick for high yield savings accounts includes other one time cash bonuses, and is FDIC insured. Click here to see how much more you could be earning on your savings today. It takes just a few minutes and your money could be working for you.