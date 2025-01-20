5 Stocks Under $10 With Ultra-High-Yield Dividends and Huge Upside Potential maogg / E+ via Getty Images

While most of Wall Street focuses on large and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the most significant public companies, especially the technology giants, trade at prices up to $1,000 per share, while many are in the low to mid-hundreds. It is very hard to get decent share count leverage at those steep prices.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: With the Federal Reserve unlikely to cut interest rates again, now is the time to grab stocks with big dividends.

Stocks trading under $10 can be more volatile than larger-cap stocks.

With a higher share count, investors can generate more passive income.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks to make good money and get a higher share count. That can help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell and keep half.

For low-price stock skeptics, many of the world’s biggest companies, including Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Nvidia, once traded in the single digits.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database, looking for smaller-cap companies that could offer patient investors enormous returns for the rest of 2025 and beyond. Five companies that hit our screens also pay huge ultra-high-yield dividends, making the total return potential even more intriguing.

AGNC Investment

Panasevich / iStock via Getty Images

This company has paid solid monthly dividends since 2008, and its current yield is a whopping 15.58%. AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States.

The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored enterprise or agency.

AGNC Investment funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code 1986. However, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Barings BDC

Getty Images

This business development company is an industry leader and pays a massive 10.97% dividend. Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act 1940.

It seeks to invest primarily in:

Senior secured loans

First lien debt

Unitranche

Second lien debt

Subordinated debt

Equity co-investments

Senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies operating across various industries

The company specializes in:

Mezzanine

Leveraged buyouts

Management buyouts

ESOPs

Change of control transactions

Acquisition financings

Growth financing

Recapitalizations in lower-middle market, mature, and later-stage companies

Barings BDC invests in manufacturing and distribution, business services and technology, transportation and logistics, and consumer products and services. It invests in the United States and companies with EBITDA of $10 million to $75 million, typically in private equity sponsor-backed investments.

BrightSpire Capital

KenWiedemann / Getty Images

With a massive 11.37% dividend and trading under $6, this company could be a total return home run. BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe.

The company operates through:

Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity

Net Leased and Other Real Estate

Corporate and Other segments

It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments, including first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, preferred equity investments, and net leased properties.

The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It is generally not subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Evolution Petroleum

grandriver / E+ via Getty Images

This small-cap energy stock pays investors a hefty 8.71% dividend and could be a takeover target. Evolution Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: EPM) is an energy company that develops, produces, owns, and exploits onshore oil and gas properties in the United States.

The company holds a non-operated interests in:

The SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma

The Chaveroo Field, situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico

The Jonah Field, located in Sublette County, Wyoming

The Williston Basin, situated in Williston, North Dakota

The Barnett Shale field located in North Texas

The Hamilton Dome, situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming

The Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells

United Microelectronics

golubovy / Getty Images

This Taiwanese semiconductor company offers massive total return potential with a 7.23% dividend. United Microelectronics Corp. (NYSE: UMC) operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in:

Taiwan

China

Hong Kong

Japan

Korea

the United States

Europe

And elsewhere

The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, assembly, and testing services to fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

United Microelectronics announced last year the availability of its 22 nanometers-embedded high voltage (eHV) technology platform, the most advanced display driver IC foundry solution for powering premium displays for smartphones and other mobile devices.

With unmatched power efficiency and reduced die size, the new platform, 22eHV, enables mobile device manufacturers to enhance the battery life of their products while offering superior visual experiences.

