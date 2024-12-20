Want Over $1,000 Every Month in Passive Income: Invest $10,000 Into These Dividend Stocks Thinkstock

Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence. The more passive income can help cover costly and rising costs like mortgage, insurance, taxes, and other expenses, the easier it is for investors to put away money for future needs as they build to retirement.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Passive income is a steady stream of unearned income that does not require active traditional work.

Ultra-high-yield stocks that pay monthly dividends are a solid idea for generating passive income.

Higher risk tolerance is a key component for owning some of these stocks.

By investing $10,000 into 10 monthly pay dividend stocks at current trading levels, investors can generate $1,089 per month in income for a yearly total of $13,068.

Why we recommend monthly income stocks

In a world where prices are consistently rising, a monthly check makes sense for many who have bills and expenses due on a 30-day basis. Items like mortgage payments or rent, utility bills, trash collection, and even grocery bills are always due each month, and a steady stream of passive monthly income can be a huge helping hand to meet those obligations.

AGNC Investment

This company has paid solid monthly dividends for years; its current yield is 15.48%. AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States.

The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which a U.S. government-sponsored enterprise or agency guarantees the principal and interest payments.

$10,000 buys 1,075 shares, which pay $1.44 per share each year, which is $0.12 per month. That equals $129 in passive income every 30 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT

With a massive 15.59% dividend yield and years of solid performance, this company is a perfect monthly dividend idea. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States.

Its securities portfolio primarily consists of securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government-sponsored entity (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration backed by fixed-rate, hybrid adjustable-rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, and money market instruments.

$10,000 will purchase 540 shares, which pay $2.88 each year or $0.24 per month, which equals $130 monthly.

Dynex Capital

Paying a hefty 14.57% dividend, Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) is a passive income champion for more aggressive investors. It is a mortgage real estate investment trust that invests in MBS on a leveraged basis in the United States.

It invests in agency and non-agency MBS, including residential, commercial, and interest-only securities. Agency MBS has a guarantee of principal payment by a U.S. government agency or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

$10,000 buys 810 shares, which pay $1.56 per year, $0.13 monthly, or $105.30 monthly.

Ellington Financial

This quality mortgage REIT company is a favorite across Wall Street and pays a massive 13.04% dividend. Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC), through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States.

The company develops and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by:

Prime jumbo

Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans

RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity

Residential mortgage loans

Commercial mortgage-backed securities

Commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt

Ellington Financial also provides collateralized loan obligations, mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities, corporate loans, and other strategic investments. The company offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets.

$10,000 buys 836 shares, which pay $1.56 per share each year, which is $0.13 per month. That equals $108.68 in passive income every 30 days.

Horizon Technology Finance

Paying a stout 15.02% dividend, this stock has tremendous upside potential. Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: HRZN) is a business development company specializing in lending and investing in development-stage investments.

It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital-backed companies in these industries.

Technology

Life science

Healthcare information and services

Cleantech

Sustainability

Horizon is a leading venture lending platform that offers structured debt products to life science and technology companies. Its experienced investment and operations team has provided debt capital to some of the most exciting companies for decades.

$10,000 will purchase 1132 shares, which pay $1.32 per year or $0.11 per month. That’s $124.50 monthly.

Orchid Island Capital

With a stunning 18.39% dividend, this stock will help pay the monthly bills quickly. Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) is another specialty finance company that invests in RMBS in the United States.

The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred to as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations, and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest-only, inverse interest-only, and principal-only securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for the United States federal income tax purposes.

$10,000 buys 1,277 shares, which pay $1.44 per year or $0.12 monthly. That translates to $154 in income every 30 days.

Oxford Square Capital

This company pays a massive 17.14% dividend, which could result in a substantial total return home run if the stock moves higher. Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) is a business development company that operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company.

It is a private equity and mezzanine firm.

The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock, and syndicated bank loans.

Oxford Square Capital primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in:

Computer software

Internet

Information technology infrastructure and services

Media, telecommunications, and telecommunications equipment

Semiconductors

Hardware

Technology-enabled services

Semiconductor capital equipment

Medical device technology

Diversified technology and networking systems sectors

$10,000 will buy 4,065 shares that pay $0.42 per year or $0.035 monthly, which translates to $143 every 30 days.

Prospect Capital

Aggressive income investors love this top business development company, and the gigantic 12.71% dividend makes it a potential total return home run. Prospect Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: PSEC) specializes in the middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending, and bridge transactions.

It also invests in the multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, senior and secured term loans, unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien, private debt, private equity, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses.

$10,000 buys 2,347 shares, which pay $0.54 per year, $0.045 monthly, or $1o5 monthly.

Stellus Capital

With a 12.17% yield, this stock could be a total return champion. Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE: SCM) is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies.

It invests through first-lien, second-lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in the United States and Canada and seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

$10,000 will buy 761 shares, which pay $1.60 per year or $0.13 monthly. That will bring in $99 per month.

Trinity Capital

Based in Phoenix, this business development company pays a massive 14.27% dividend. Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt for growth-stage companies seeking loans and equipment financing.

The company is an internally managed business development company leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors.

Trinity Capital’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans, equipment financings, and equity-related investments.

$10,000 will purchase 700 shares, which pay $2.04 each year or $0.17 per month, which equals $119 per month.

