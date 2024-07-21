5 Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

24/7 Insights

Stocks that pay dividends offer the potential for dependable passive income streams.

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500.

Dividend stocks are favorites among investors because of their dual benefits: a steady income stream and the potential for a significant total return. This comprehensive measure of investment performance, which includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time, offers a promising outlook for your investment’s income and stock appreciation.

For example, if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend, and it goes up to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%. That is, 10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid.

The most important ingredient for success when building a portfolio of stocks is getting started early. Regardless of how much money you begin with, the key is to start now and continue to add to your investment pot. By reinvesting your dividends to buy more shares, you can set the stage for long-term success.

We screened our 24/7 Wall Street dividend stock database, looking for companies that pay dependable dividends and can supply some serious total return if they trade higher over time. We found five of the smartest dividend stocks to buy at $200 right now. All are priced under $10, and all five are rated buy at top Wall Street firms.

AGNC Investment

Source: Panasevich / iStock via Getty Images

This company has paid solid monthly dividends for years; its current yield is a massive 15.05%. AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States.

The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

AGNC Investment funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code 1986. However, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

BrightSpire Capital

Source: PashaIgnatov / iStock via Getty Images

Paying a massive 14.04% dividend, this company could be a total return home run. BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe.

The companyoperates through:

Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity

Net Leased and Other Real Estate

Corporate and Other segments

It focuses on originating,acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments, including first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, preferred equity investments, and net leased properties.

For federal incometax purposes, the company qualifies as a real estate investment trust. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Lloyds Banking Group

Source: martinrlee / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Those who know European financials are familiar with this top company that pays a 5.10% dividend. Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE: LYG) provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally.

It operates through three segments:

Retail

Commercial Banking

Insurance and Wealth Management

The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, and debt capital market services to small and medium-sized entities, corporates, and financial institutions.

The Insurance and Wealth segment of Lloyds Banking Group is a testament to its versatility. It offers a wide array of life, home, car insurance products, pension, investment, and wealth management products and services.

The company also caters to the digital age with its digital and mobile banking services and provides advisory services for savings, investments, and retirement planning.

All these services are offered under the trusted brands of:

Lloyds Bank

Halifax

Bank of Scotland

Scottish Widows

MBNA

Schroders Personal Wealth

Black Horse

Lex Autolease

Birmingham Midshires

LDC

IWeb

Agricultural Mortgage Corporation

Redwood Trust

Source: monsitj / iStock via Getty Images

With a 9.86% dividendand colossal upside, intelligent traders are potentially grabbing shares of Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT), a specialty finance company in the United States.

The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans.

The Business-Purpose Mortgage Banking segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business-purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans, for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfers into its investment portfolio.

The Investment Portfolio segment invests in:

Securities retained from residential and business purpose securitization activities

Residential and small-balance multifamily bridge loans

Residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties

Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and reperforming loan securitizations

Servicer advance investments

Home equity investments, and other housing-related investments

Vodafone Group

Source: georgeclerk / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This company pays investors a huge 10.91% dividend and is in a sector that always has demand. Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD) provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally.

It offers mobile connectivity services comprising:

End-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management

Professional and consulting services

Fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, Ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services

The company alsoprovides:

Consumer Internet of Things (IoT) propositions, as well as security and insurance products

Mobile services

Logistics, fleet management, and intelligent metering services

WiFi; digital services comprising mobile application development

Multi-access edge computing,

Worker insights, AI assistant, drone detection, visual inspection, and mixed reality

Vodafone Analytics platform and traditional IT hosting services, including colocation, managed hosting, security, hosting infrastructure, and flexible computing for the government

In addition, it offers integrated business communication services, fixed mobile convergence services, carrier services, and IoT devices comprising managed tablets and integrated terminals.

Further, it offers M-Pesa, an African mobile money platform that allows payments and provides financial services; Vodafone Business’ multi-cloud platform; and productivity solutions. It also operates digital cloud-based television platforms.