4 Ultra-Safe Dividend Giants That Pay More Than the 10-Year US Treasury Note

Dividend stocks are a favorite among investors for good reason. They provide a steady income stream of passive income and offer a promising avenue for total return. Total return, a comprehensive measure of investment performance, encompasses interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: History says the roaring stock market of the past two years will take a break in 2025.

Many on Wall Street are predicting high single-digit gains for 2025.

Mega-cap dividend stocks will make sense as rates continue lower.

For example, if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend and goes up to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%. That is, 10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid.

While the December interest rate cut of 25 basis points may be the last for a while, it is an excellent bet that federal funds will be lower than today’s effective rate of 4.23%. In addition, the yield on the super-safe 10-year U.S. Treasury note sits at 4.18%. Investors looking for total return to balance the need for passive income and desire to add growth to combat inflation should focus on large-capitalization dividend giants. Large-cap stocks are defined as having a market cap of $10 billion or higher.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. large-cap dividend stock universe for companies with dividends greater than the 10-year Treasury paper. While not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, large-cap giants do not have $36 trillion in debt on their balance sheets. Four top companies hit our screen, and all make sense for growth and income investors. All are rated Buy at the top Wall Street firms we follow.

Why do we cover large-cap dividend stocks?

ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

Investing in large-cap dividend stocks provides regular income through dividends from established and financially stable companies. These stocks offer lower volatility and the potential for capital appreciation.

BP

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This company is a premier European integrated oil giant that pays shareholders a hefty 6.69% divided. BP PLC (NYSE: BP) engages in the energy business worldwide.

It operates through:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy

Oil Production & Operations

Customers & Products

Rosneft segments

BP produces and trades natural gas, offers biofuels, operates onshore and offshore wind and solar power generating facilities, and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture, usage, and storage.

The company is also involved in the convenience and mobility business, which manages the sale of fuels to wholesale and retail customers, convenience products, aviation fuels, and Castrol lubricants; refining, supply, and trading of oil products; and operation of electric vehicle charging facilities.

In addition, it produces and refines oil and gas and invests in upstream, downstream, and alternative energy companies, advanced mobility, bio and low-carbon products, carbon management, digital transformation, and power and storage areas.

Wolfe Research has an Outperform rating with a $37 target price objective.

LyondellBasell

zorazhuang / iStock via Getty Images

This blue-chip chemical giant offers a massive 7.02% dividend. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) operates as a chemical company in:

The United States

Germany

Mexico

Italy

Poland

France

Japan

China

The Netherlands

The company operates in six segments:

Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas

Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International

Intermediates and Derivatives

Advanced Polymer Solutions

Refining Technology

It produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene, propylene oxide and derivatives, oxyfuels and related products, and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, acetyls, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol.

In addition, the company produces and markets compounding and solutions, including:

Polypropylene compounds

Engineered plastics, masterbatches

Engineered composites, colors, and powders

Advanced polymers, including catalloy and polybutene-1

Refines heavy, high-sulfur crude oil, other crude oils, and refined products, including gasoline and distillates

It also develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts; and serves food packaging, home furnishings, automotive components, and paints and coatings applications.

Piper Sandler has an Overweight rating on the shares with a $112 price target.

Pfizer

Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

This top pharmaceutical stock was a massive winner in the COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes but has been beaten down over the last three years as many are not getting boosters. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide and pays a hefty 6.53% dividend, which has risen yearly for the past 14 years.

The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including:

Cardiovascular metabolic and women’s health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands

Biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands

Sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands

Pfizer also provides drugs and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as:

Pneumococcal disease, meningococcal disease, tick-borne encephalitis

COVID-19 under the Comirnaty/BNT162b2, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, Trumenba, and the Prevnar family brands

Biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis, and Cibinqo brands

Amyloidosis, hemophilia, and endocrine diseases under the Vyndaqel/Vyndamax, BeneFIX, and Genotropin brands

Cantor Fitzgerald has an Overweight rating with a $45 target price.

Verizon

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This top telecommunications company offers tremendous value, trading at 9.5 times estimated 2025 earnings and paying investors a strong 6.40% dividend. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide.

It operates in two segments:

Verizon Consumer Group

Verizon Business Group

The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the wireless networks in the United States under the Verizon and TracFone brands and through wholesale and other arrangements.

Verizon also provides fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks and related equipment and devices, such as:

Smartphones

Tablets

Smartwatches and other wireless-enabled connected devices

The segment also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic (including the District of Columbia) and northeastern United States through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and a copper-based network.

The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including:

FWA broadband

Data

Video and conferencing

Corporate networking

Security and managed network

Local and long-distance voice

Network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers in the United States and internationally.

Citigroup has a Buy rating with a $47 target price.

