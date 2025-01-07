Large-Cap Value Stocks Could Rule in 2025: 4 High-Yield Dividend Winners Dmitry Demidovich / Shutterstock.com

According to BTIG Research, value stocks are closing at a 40-year low relative to growth. The primary reason is that investors have been avoiding them in a big way. Recently, for only the second time since 1926, the total return on value stocks declined for 12 consecutive sessions. The only longer streak ended at 14 days on October 31, 1978, after which the value factor went on to gain +24.4% over the following year.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: After two years of outperformance by growth stocks, that tide could turn in 2025.

Quality value stocks that pay dividends could be home runs in 2025.

2025 could see a severe correction and safer large-cap value stocks make sense.

Do value stocks have a place in your portfolio? Meeting with a financial advisor in your area is a solid idea for the new year.

Generally, a value stock is one that trades at a price lower than its fundamental value or what the company’s performance suggests it should be worth. Typically, these are shares of a company with solid fundamentals priced below its peers, based on analysis of the price-to-earnings ratio, yield, price-to-book value, and other factors.

We screened our 24/7 Wall Street value stock research database, looking for companies with all the right metrics, and found four stocks that growth and income investors looking to shift to a value slant should consider. All are buy-rated at the top Wall Street firms we cover

British American Tobacco

Getty Images/Justin Sullivan

Trading at a ridiculous 7.6 times estimated 2025 earnings, this European giant continues to print money, has a vast product line, and pays a massive 8.3% dividend. British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE: BTI) offers:

Vapor

Tobacco heating

Modern oral nicotine products

Combustible cigarettes

Traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff

The company offers its products under these brands:

Vuse

Glo

Velo

Grizzly

Kodiak

Dunhill

Kent

Lucky Strike

Pall Mall

Rothmans

Camel

Natural American Spirit

Newport

Vogue

Viceroy

Kool

Peter Stuyvesant

Craven A

State Express 555

Shuang Xi

Chevron

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images

This integrated giant is a safer option for investors looking to position themselves in the energy sector. It has a sweet 4.56% dividend and trades at 12.4 times estimated 2025 earnings. Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide through its subsidiaries.

The company operates in two segments:

Upstream

Downstream

The Upstream segment is involved in the following:

Exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas

Processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas

Transportation of crude oil through pipelines and transportation, storage

Marketing of natural gas, as well as operating a gas-to-liquids plant

The Downstream segment engages in:

Refining crude oil into petroleum products

Marketing crude oil, refined products, and lubricants

Manufacturing and marketing renewable fuels

Transporting crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car

Manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives

It also involves cash management, debt financing, insurance operations, real estate, and technology businesses.

Chevron announced last fall that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Hess to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Hess in an all-stock transaction valued at $53 billion, or $171 per share based on Chevron’s closing price on October 20, 2023. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) approved the purchase of Hess in October.

Pfizer

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

This top pharmaceutical stock has been beaten down over the last year as many are not getting COVID boosters, but trading at a cheap 9 times earnings with a strong pipeline is a top-value idea. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide and pays a hefty 6.41% dividend, which has risen yearly for the past 14 years.

The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including:

Cardiovascular metabolic and women’s health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands

Biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands

Sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Pfizer also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as:

Pneumococcal disease, meningococcal disease, tick-borne encephalitis

COVID-19 under the Comirnaty/BNT162b2, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, Trumenba, and the Prevnar family brands

Biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis, and Cibinqo brands

Amyloidosis, hemophilia, and endocrine diseases under the Vyndaqel/Vyndamax, BeneFIX, and Genotropin brands

Trading not far from its lowest split-adjusted level in 13 years, the stock is an incredible bargain at current levels and pays a massive dividend. In addition, the pharmaceutical giant recently reiterated full-year 2024 and 2025 revenue of $61 billion to $64 billion.

Verizon

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This top telecommunications company offers tremendous value, trading at 8.4 times estimated 2025 earnings and paying investors a strong 6.79% dividend. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide.

It operates in two segments:

Verizon Consumer Group

Verizon Business Group

The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the wireless networks in the United States under the Verizon and TracFone brands and through wholesale and other arrangements.

Verizon also provides fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks and related equipment and devices, such as:

Smartphones

Tablets

Smartwatches and other wireless-enabled connected devices

The segment also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic, including the District of Columbia, and in the northeastern United States through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and a copper-based network.

The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including:

FWA broadband

Data

Video and conferencing

Corporate networking

Security and managed network

Local and long-distance voice

Network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers in the United States and internationally

Seven Magnificent Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2025 and Hold Forever

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Get started right here.