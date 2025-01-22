High Time To Buy These 3 Cryptocurrencies Before It's Too Late Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

The crypto market is buzzing with excitement, as the overall market capitalization of this sector continues to remain above the key $3.5 trillion level, and investors bet on new all-time highs incoming over the next year.

Of course, most investors will continue to focus the vast majority of their attention on the biggest and most prominent cryptocurrencies in the market. However, with the recent launch of Trump coin, and plenty of other meme coins to speculate on, there are differing views on which digital assets are worth buying during this most recent bull market. Many speculators have done well during this cycle, with TRUMP’s recent astronomical rise as the latest surge to grab investors’ attention.

With that said, I’m going to touch on three of the mega-cap tokens I think could be worth considering as key beneficiaries of increased institutional investment and mainstream adoption. If crypto can continue toward becoming an asset class deep-pocketed long-term investors want to own, these will certainly be among the top tokens that have the potential to stand the test of time (in my view).

Key Points About This Article:

The crypto sector has seen a surge in interest of late, as investors and speculators bet on what the next four years may have in store.

Here are three of the top tokens that could provide the most stable outsized returns for investor portfolios in the year to come.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Thongden Studio / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is undoubtedly the most well-known digital asset in the world, and its largest. With a market capitalization of more than $2 trillion, Bitcoin’s value alone makes up more than half of the overall crypto sector. Indeed, for those looking for a decentralized asset class with some similar properties to other major commodities and stores of value, Bitcoin certainly provides plenty for such investors to consider.

Much of this view comes from the fact that Bitcoin has a finite supply of 21 million coins, which supports projections of rising value over the long-term. A number of prominent crypto analysts have suggested that Bitcoin could rally toward the $150,000 to $200,000 level this year, if bullish catalysts take hold. Not one to be outdone by other bulls, Cathie Wood has forecasted a potential rise to $650,000 to $1.5 million by 2030. This price target is one that many Bitcoin aficionados continue to tout as reason to hold through what’s been an impressive upside rally.

Wood and others continue to believe that rising institutional demand for Bitcoin and the implementation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve by president Trump are two key factors that could influence market sentiment over the medium-term and drive a rally toward such levels. We’ll have to see what ultimately comes in the months ahead, but there are solid fundamental reasons why investors continue to hold Bitcoin right now, and I don’t see those dynamics changing.

Solana (SOL)

Morrowind / Shutterstock.com

Solana (SOL) has become the network that most meme coins continue to get minted on. Whether it’s Trump’s latest token, to a range of other Trump-related meme tokens launched in the past few days, Solana is the network where things happen. That’s a factor that many analysts continue to point to as a reason to hold this top token right now.

Solana’s valuation has fluctuated quite a bit over the past year, but a recent rally has taken this token toward its previous all-time highs. I think that over the course of 2025, Solana has the potential to easily eclipse its previous highs, as market sentiment shifts toward a more bullish stance and trading activity continues to pick up.

Now, the rallies we’re seeing in the meme coin area of the market aren’t going to continue forever. Thus, the recent spike we’ve seen in Solana could ultimately be short-lived.

But given Solana’s impressive infrastructure, its high throughput rate and very low transaction costs, I think this will continue to be a top network where development happens. For investors seeking a fundamental reason to own this crypto over the long-term, utility should be a top factor to consider.

Avalanche (AVAX)

aluxum / iStock via Getty Images

Another blockchain network that’s seeing solid activity is Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX), another top crypto pick of mine in recent years. Like Solana, Avalanche has been on the uptick in recent weeks, surging amid strong whale accumulation and bullish sentiment around future growth potential following a $250 million network update.

As more developers look to build out projects that have the potential to see widespread adoption, Avalanche continues to be a network of choice due to its focus on becoming an interoperability focused blockchain with some of the best throughput and cost metrics in the space.

In this regard, Solana and Avalanche are competing for market share with other major blockchains such as Ethereum in the proof-of-work/smart contract world of DeFi. I think there are reasons to believe that all three can not only survive, but thrive, over the long-term. Accordingly, this is a top project I think more retail and institutional investors will continue to gravitate toward in the years to come.

