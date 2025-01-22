Want Almost $14,000 per Year in Dependable Passive Income? Invest $25,000 in These 4 Stocks insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), passive income generally includes earnings from rental activity or any trade or business in which the individual does not materially participate. It can also include income from limited partnerships, similar enterprises where the individual is not actively involved, and income from stocks, bonds, and other investments.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Interest rates may stay steady through the first half of 2025.

Solid and reliable passive income can significantly add to Social Security and pension income.

Our 24/7 Wall St. passive income stock research database is a reliable source of the best investment ideas. We have identified four ultra-high-yield stocks that pay investors their dividends every quarter. Investing $25,000 in each, for a total of $100,000, will pay out over $14,000 per year in passive income. As a caveat, these stocks are better suited for those with higher risk tolerance, but all make sense for growth and income investors looking to increase total revenue.

Why do we cover ultra-high-yield stocks?

While only suited for some, those trying to build passive solid income streams can do exceptionally well having some of these top companies in their portfolios. Paired with more conservative blue-chip dividend giants, investors can use a barbell approach to get passive income streams that make a significant difference.

Blackrock TCP Capital

Run by arguably the biggest money manager in the world, this company pays a giant 15.70% dividend. Blackrock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in:

Middle-market, small businesses

Debt securities

Senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans

Mezzanine

Senior debt instruments

Bonds and secondary-market investments

It typically invests in:

Communication services

Public relations services

Television

Wireless telecommunication services

Apparel, textile mills

Restaurants, retailing

Energy, oil, and gas extraction

The company also prefers to invest in:

Patent owners and lessors

Federal and federally sponsored credit agencies

Insurance, hospital, and health care centers

Biotechnology

Engineering services

Heavy electrical equipment

Tax accounting

Scientific and related consulting services

Charter freight air transportation

Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer-aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components

Chemicals

It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million, including complex situations. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

Investing $25,000 at recent trading levels would buy 2,837 shares. Paying $1.36 per year in dividends will produce $3,859 in income.

FS KKR

This is a very well-known name on Wall Street. It offers a solid entry point at current levels and pays a massive 12.86 dividend. FS KKR Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: FSK) is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

The company also seeks to invest in:

First-lien senior secured loans

Second-lien secured loans

Subordinated loans

Mezzanine loans

The firm also receives equity interests in connection with debt investments, such as warrants or options for additional consideration. It also seeks to purchase minority interests in common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor.

The fund may invest opportunistically in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. It does not seek to invest in start-ups, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It aims to invest in small and middle-market companies in the United States.

FS KKR seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million and $2.5 billion. It aims to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over-the-counter market.

Investing $25,000 would purchase 1,136 shares at current prices. Paying $2.80 per year in dividends will generate $3,181 in income.

Mach Natural Resources

This 2023 IPO is trading below the initial public offering price. Mach Natural Resources (NYSE: MNR) recently conducted a secondary offering to purchase even more producing assets and will pay an estimated gigantic 13% dividend.

Mach Natural Resources is an independent upstream oil and gas company focused on acquiring, developing, and producing oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, southern Kansas, and the Texas panhandle.

The analysts at Raymond James noted that Mach is led by Tom Ward, co-founder of Chesapeake Energy. Mach is another entrant into the E&P MLP space. It is a pure-play operator in the Anadarko Basin, leveraging its strong position (1 million net acres) to become the primary consolidator in the region.

Mach’s midstream position and lower base decline (~20%) allow the company to target a lower reinvestment rate (~30%) relative to the overall industry. In addition, it is one of the only exploration and production companies organized as a limited partnership as it is an oil and gas producer.

At current levels, $25,000 would buy 1,429 shares. Paying out $2.40 per share yearly in dividends would bring the total to $3,428.

TXO Partners

With a massive 13.05% dividend and trading not far from a 52-week low, this company is a bargain at current levels. TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE: TXO) is an oil and natural gas company focusing on acquiring, developing, optimizing, and exploiting conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America.

Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Back in the summer, Bob Simpson, the company’s board chair and chief executive, made a statement by purchasing 100,000 company shares.

Trading at a ridiculously cheap 9.5 times estimated 2025 earnings, the stock is a passive income winner and is a potential total return grand slam.

A $25,000 investment would purchase 1,380 shares of the company. At $2.38 per share, this would deliver $3,285 in passive income each year.

