4 Contrarian Ultra-High-Yield Stocks Pay Huge Passive Income Dividends as High as 15%

Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring continuous active effort from the earner. It is a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence. The more passive income can help cover costly and rising costs like mortgage, insurance, taxes, and other expenses, the easier it is for investors to put away money for future needs as they build to retirement.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Yields have drifted higher but should start to ease soon.

Ultra-high-yield stocks are perfect passive income companions.

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), passive income generally includes earnings from rental activity or any trade, business, or investment in which the individual does not materially participate.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. passive income stock database, looking for companies paying ultra-high-yield dividends. We purposely avoided the mortgage REIT funds and focused on sectors that have been either out of favor or overlooked by most of Wall Street. Four top stocks made the cut. They are reasonable, safe ideas for growth and income investors with a higher risk tolerance.

Why do we cover ultra-high-yield dividend stocks?

While only suited for some, those who are trying to build strong passive income streams can do extremely well having some of these top companies in their portfolios. Paired with more conservative blue-chip dividend giants, investors can use a barbell approach to get passive income streams that make a significant difference.

Alliance Resource Partners

This company is a leader in the thermal coal business, offers solid diversity, and a massive 11% yield. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) is a diversified natural resource company that produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States.

The company operates through four segments:

Illinois Basin Coal Operations

Appalachia Coal Operations

Oil & Gas Royalties

Coal Royalties

It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

The company operates seven underground mining complexes in:

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Maryland

Pennsylvania

West Virginia

In addition, it leases land and operates a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mt. Vernon, Indiana. And it buys and resells coal, and owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 1.5 million gross acres of oil and gas-producing regions, primarily in the Permian, Anadarko, and Williston Basins.

Further, the company offers various mining technology products and services, including:

Data networks

Communication and tracking systems

Mining proximity detection systems

Industrial collision avoidance systems

Data and analytics software

Frontline

While off the radar of most investors, this shipping company could explode higher and pay a massive 12.55% dividend. Frontline PLC (NYSE: FRO) engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers.

In a press release earlier this year, the company announced it would sell its five oldest VLCCs (very large crude carriers), built in 2009 and 2010, for an aggregate net sale price of $290 million.

After repaying existing debt on the vessels, the transaction is expected to generate approximately $207 million in net cash proceeds.

The company expects to record a gain in 2024 of roughly $68 million to $76 million, depending on the delivery date of each vessel to the new owner. According to industry standards, the sale is subject to certain closing conditions.

Following the transaction and the completion of the delivery of all 24 VLCCs acquired from Euronav, Frontline’s fleet will consist of 84 vessels comprised of:

41 VLCCs

25 Suezmax tankers

18 LR2/Aframax tankers

Mach Natural Resources

This 2023 IPO is trading below the initial offering price. Mach Natural Resources L.P. (NYSE: MNR) recently conducted a secondary offering to purchase more producing assets and will pay an estimated 15% dividend of $3 per share over the next 12 months.

Mach Natural Resources is an independent upstream oil and gas company focused on acquiring, developing, and producing oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, southern Kansas, and the Texas panhandle.

The analysts at Raymond James noted that Mach is led by Tom Ward, Co-Founder of Chesapeake Energy. Mach is another entrant into the E&P MLP space. It is a pure-play operator in the Anadarko Basin. And it is leveraging its strong position (1 million net acres) to become the primary consolidator in the region.

Mach’s midstream position and lower base decline (~20%) allow the company to target a lower reinvestment rate (~30%) relative to the overall industry. In addition, it is one of the only exploration and production companies organized as a limited partnership as it is an oil and gas producer.

TXO Partners

With a massive 12.02% dividend and trading not far from a 52-week low, this stock is a bargain at current levels. TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE: TXO) is an oil and natural gas company focusing on acquiring, developing, optimizing, and exploiting conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America.

Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Back in the summer, Bob Simpson, the company’s board chair and chief executive officer, made a statement by purchasing 100,000 company shares.

The stock is trading at a ridiculously cheap 9.5 times estimated 2025 earnings. So it is not only a passive income winner but a potential total return grand slam.

