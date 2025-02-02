Investing

Insiders Are Scooping Up These 5 Stocks Now

Fotosmurf03 / iStock via Getty Images
Trey Thoelcke
Published:

Since the beginning of the year, the number of notable insider purchases has been lower than usual. Yet some return buyers continue to build stakes, including huge new purchases in an entertainment giant, a mortgage real estate investment trust, and a specialty retailer hit hard after an earnings miss. An initial public offering by a food producer also brought out the insiders. Let’s take a quick look at these transactions.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

Is Insider Buying Important?

insider buying
frender / iStock via Getty Images
What does insider buying tell us?

A well-known adage reminds us that corporate insiders and 10% owners really only buy shares of a company because they believe the stock price will rise and they want to profit from it. Thus, insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors. This is all the more so during times of uncertainty in the markets, and even when markets are near all-time highs.

The earnings-reporting season is underway, so many insiders are prohibited from buying or selling shares. Below are some of the more notable insider purchases that were reported in the past week, starting with the largest and most prominent.

TKO

insider buying
Harry How / Getty Images
Shares near an all-time high.
  • Buyer(s): 10% owner Silver Lake West HoldCo
  • Total shares: about 573,800
  • Price per share: $147.27 to $159.73
  • Total cost: around $88.7 million

After scooping up $54 million worth of shares in the prior week, this buyer came back for more. TKO Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is the parent of Ultimate Fighting Championship and World Wrestling Entertainment. There has been speculation that UFC programming could end up on Netflix, and UFC recently named its official wireless provider in the United States. Since the third-quarter report, the stock is up almost 3% and trading near an all-time high near $160 per share. The $159.82 consensus price target suggests only marginal upside in the next 12 months, but all but three out of 18 analysts recommend buying shares, three of them with Strong Buy ratings. Goldman Sachs recently maintained its Buy rating. Note that the buyer’s stake is up to more than 1.5 million shares.

Smithfield Foods

rickszczechowski / Getty Images
Insiders are all hungry for this IPO.
  • Buyer(s): CEO Shane Smith and others
  • Total shares: almost 3.3 million
  • Price per share: $20
  • Total cost: less than $65.7 million

Several insiders took advantage of this meat processor’s initial public offering. However, one particular director scooped up the lion’s share in this transaction, 3.2 million shares. Smith acquired 30,000 shares. Smithfield Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SFD) is one of the largest pork producers in the world, with such well-known brands as Smithfield, Eckrich, Nathan’s Famous, Farmland, and Armour. Shares have changed hands for between $19.10 and $22.03 thus far and were last seen above the IPO price. The offering raised $552 million and valued the company at $7.8 billion.

Sunrise Realty Trust

mortgage
marchmeena29 / iStock via Getty Images
Another return buyer.
  • Buyer(s): Executive Chair Leonard Tannenbaum
  • Total shares: 1.0 million
  • Price per share: $12.00
  • Total cost: $12.0 million

This is another return buyer, who acquired almost 1.4 million shares of Sunrise Realty Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNS) in December. The transaction above was part of a secondary stock offering. The institutional lender just committed to an almost $31 million bridge loan. The share price is 16% lower than at the beginning of the year but up more than 6% from a year ago. It has underperformed the S&P 500 in the past year. The $16.75 consensus price target suggests 42% upside in the coming 52 weeks. Two analysts cover the stock, and both recommend buying shares. Note that Tannenbaum’s stake is up to more than 2.4 million shares.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics

SeventyFour / Getty Images
Huge upside expected.
  • Buyer(s): 10% owner Broadwood Partners
  • Total shares: almost 7.9 million
  • Price per share: $0.76
  • Total cost: $6.0 million

This transaction is part of a previously announced registered direct offering. Earlier this month, California-based Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE: LCTX) sent a letter to shareholders highlighting the company’s recent achievements and outlook for 2025. Since the beginning of the year, the share price is up almost 19%, easily outperforming the broader markets. Yet, year-over-year, the stock is down around 40%. In the coming year, though, analysts anticipate huge growth to their $4.50 consensus price target. All but one of the seven analysts who cover the stock recommend buying shares. The buyer’s stake is up to more than 49 million shares.

1-800 Flowers.com

5ugarless / iStock via Getty Images
Return buyer shrugs off disappointing earnings.
  • Buyer(s): 10% owner Fund 1 Investments
  • Total shares: about 486,100
  • Price per share: $7.28 to $8.86
  • Total cost: more than $3.8 million

1-800 Flowers.com Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) just posted disappointing quarter results and the stock retreated more than 15% afterward. It is still up almost 4% since the beginning of the year, about the same as the S&P 500, and on last look shares were trading within the purchase price range above. The $10.38 mean price target indicates Wall Street sees about 29% upside in the coming year. The consensus recommendation is to buy shares, and it has been for at least three months. Note that this buyer scooped up $3.7 million worth of shares earlier in January, and it has also been purchasing Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTSH) shares.

And Other Insider Buying

insider buying
Public Domain/WikimediaCommons
Some smaller insider buys at Adobe, GM, and more.

In the past week, some insider buying was reported at Adobe, Atlanta Braves, Ball, General Motors, Opko Health, PBF Energy, Synovus Financial, and Texas Capital Bancshares as well.

Prediction: This REIT Stock Will Be the Best Performer in 2025

100 Million Americans Are Missing This Crucial Retirement Tool

The thought of burdening your family with a financial disaster is most Americans’ nightmare. However, recent studies show that over 100 million Americans still don’t have proper life insurance in the event they pass away.

Life insurance can bring peace of mind – ensuring your loved ones are safeguarded against unforeseen expenses and debts. With premiums often lower than expected and a variety of plans tailored to different life stages and health conditions, securing a policy is more accessible than ever.

A quick, no-obligation quote can provide valuable insight into what’s available and what might best suit your family’s needs. Life insurance is a simple step you can take today to help secure peace of mind for your loved ones tomorrow.

Click here to learn how to get a quote in just a few minutes.
Read more: Investing, biotech insider buying, insider buying, Smithfield Foods insider buy, TKO insider buy

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

Nvidia Analyst Price Targets 45% Above Current Levels

Billionaire Investor Jumps From One Iconic Brand to Another With Latest Move 

Goldman Sachs Top Stock Picks With 10% and More Upside Pay Huge Dividends

You Should Buy This Stock Split Stock Before Feb. 4th
AI Portfolio

Discover Our Top AI Stocks

Our expert who first called NVIDIA in 2009 is predicting 2025 will see a historic AI breakthrough.

You can follow him investing $500,000 of his own money on our top AI stocks for free.