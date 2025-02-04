Analysts are Betting on Further Upside in Palantir MicroStockHub / iStock via Getty Images

Institutions are racing to buy Palantir (NYSE:PLTR).

Over the last few minutes, an institution picked up $1.51 million worth of PLTR March 21, 2025 100 calls. Another bought picked up $996,200 worth of the PLTR June 20, 2025 110 calls.

Key Points About This Article

Institutions are buying a significant amount of Palantir call options, betting on more upside.

That’s even after Palantir skyrocketed on blowout earnings and artificial intelligence.

Not only has the federal government adopted its AI platform, but it also expects the Elon Musk-run Department of Government Efficiency to add to its growth.

That’s even after Palantir skyrocketed $19.50 a share on blowout earnings and artificial intelligence. In fact, “Palantir stock rose to a record after reporting “stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results and guidance driven by AI,” as noted by Forbes.com. “The company’s commercial revenue increased 64% in the quarter while U.S. government sales rose 45%.

Fourth quarter revenue was $828 million, which was $52 million higher than estimates. Adjusted EPS was 14 cents, which was three cents higher than estimates.

Moving forward, the company anticipates first-quarter revenue of $860 million, which is also above estimates, this time by $61 million. It also expects to see 2025 revenue of $3.75 billion, which is $230 million higher than expectations.

Palantir Has Plenty of Growth Ahead

Not only has the federal government adopted its AI platform, but it also expects the Elon Musk-run Department of Government Efficiency to add to its growth.

At the moment, Palantir’s technology is used by all U.S. military branches and our allies in Ukraine and Israel. It also expanded a deal with the U.S. Army for $619 million and is expanding its AI work with the U.S. Special Operations Command.

Even better, according to Forbes.com, “Palantir sees tremendous growth ahead due to U.S. demand for AIP [Artificial Intelligence Platform. America continues to rapidly embrace the AI revolution, and we saw this unrelenting demand drive impressive outperformance in our U.S. business,” Palantir CFO Dave Glazer told investors.

Analysts are Bullish on Palantir’s Future

Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to equal weight.

D.A. Davidson raised its price target to $105, noting “Palantir reported an outstanding quarter with revenue growth accelerating further due to relentless US demand for AI solutions. Palantir remains well positioned to benefit from helping customers effectively utilize LLMs through its ontology.”

Granted, PLTR has become a bit stretched technically and fundamentally, but the bulls argue it could push even higher.

