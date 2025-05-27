Palantir (PLTR) Continues Its Remarkable 2025 (Up 66%) Shutterstock / Piotr Swat

Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is continuing its remarkable 2025 rally.

From its $72.42 low in early January to $127.07, it’s up about 66% year to date.

For One, Palantir Earnings Have Been Solid

The company posted first-quarter revenue of $884 million, which was above analyst expectations of $863 million.

Its EPS of 13 cents per share was in line with expectations. Management also raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $3.89 billion to $3.902 billion, with adjusted income from operations expected to be between $1.711 billion and $1.723 billion. Adjusted free cash flow guidance was raised to a new range of between $1.6 billion and $1.8 billion.

Two, Analysts at Wedbush Just Raised Their Price Target by $20

Analysts at Citi also raised its price target on Palantir to $115 from $110 with a neutral rating. According to the firm, Palantir delivered a “strong beat/raise” and its “robust results further solidifies” its role with artificial intelligence.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has growing confidence in the stock.

The firm just raised its price target to $140 from $120, noting that PLTR’s results and raised guidance give the firm “great confidence” in Palantir’s growth story.

“Palantir remains one of our top names to own in 2025 and this deal represents another opportunity for PLTR to capitalize on while continuing to generate unprecedented traction for its entire portfolio across the federal and commercial landscapes,” said Wedbush after Palantir was awarded a $795 million U.S. Army modification to contract for Maven Smart System software licenses.

Three, CEO Alex Karp Says Palantir is on Fire

“Palantir is on fire,” says CEO Alex Karp.

“We are in the middle of a tectonic shift in the adoption of our software, particularly in the U.S. where our revenue soared 55% year-over-year, while our U.S. commercial revenue expanded 71% year-over-year in the first quarter to surpass a one-billion-dollar annual run rate,” he added.

Fueling even more upside are likely contracts from the U.S. government – especially with the company gaining recognition for its defense and software contracts with agencies including the U.S. military.

