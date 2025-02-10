After a Huge 2024, 6 Reasons XLF and Financial ETFs Could Keep Soaring Mark Wilson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

2024 was a great year for financial stocks, including a 28% gain for XLF, an ETF that tracks the financial sector. However, the financial industry can be primed for additional wins in 2025.

While XLF offers broad exposure to the sector, investors can also dig deeper into individual finance stocks in an effort tooutperform the benchmark. The great thing about every benchmark is that it contains stocks that will inevitably outperform it.

Investors who are curious about financial stocks and XLF may want to consider some of the catalysts that can drive them higher.

Key Points XLF and finance stocks had a great year in 2024, but more gains may be on the way.

Trump’s policies, rate cuts, and the industry’s growth rate are some of the catalysts that can push financial stocks higher.

Trump’s Stance on Deregulation Can Boost Financial Stocks

President Trump has suggested he will further deregulate the financial industry, which can set stocks up for more gains. Deregulation can set the stage for additional mergers and acquisitions. It’s also possible that the Basel rules get reduced or scrapped altogether. This development would allow banks to utilize more of their capital to increase total returns.

Interest Rates May Go Down

Interest rates still remain elevated, and inflation has been getting steady. This development, plus Trump’s public desire for rate cuts, may result in that outcome. Long-term tariffs could have thwarted interest rate cuts, but with quick resolutions from Canada and Mexico, those cuts may be back on the table.

Lower interest rates boost the demand for financial products like mortgages and business loans. A stimulated economy can help banks secure more business, resulting in higher stock prices.

The Industry Has a Solid Growth Rate

Revenue from the finance sector is projected to increase by 8.31% per year from now until 2029. While some financial stocks will win more than others, it’s advantageous that companies operate in an industry that is expected to see steady, long-term growth.

Artificial Intelligence Can Boost Sales

Many financial institutions invest in technology to offer their customers more products and services. These firms also invest in artificial intelligence to enhance the customer experience and provide personalized options.

Artificial intelligence also speeds up work processes, such as providing accurate financial reports. This technology can boost revenue and narrow costs, making it a perfect setup for rising profit margins.

Financial Stocks Are Beating Expectations

Most financial stocks have beat earnings estimates to start 2025. If financial companies continue to surpass expectations, their stock prices should increase over time. Outperforming earnings estimates indicate that these companies are growing at good paces and can possibly sustain that growth for future quarters.

Many Financial Companies Have Been With Us for a Long Time

The financial sector consists of banks that have been around for centuries and credit card issuers that have been around for decades. The sector consists of many everyday financial institutions, products, and services. Most consumers have gotten comfortable with their banking and credit card options, and that should result in steady revenue for financial companies.

