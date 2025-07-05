1 Jim Cramer 'Mad Money' Stock To Buy Today ojbyrne / Flickr

Wondering which stocks to keep on your radar? You may want to follow Jim Cramer. He brings up various stocks and offers quick summaries of them during his show, and he recently picked a promising stock that can beat the market.

That stock is SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI), which has almost doubled from its 2025 lows. The fintech bank is leading the shift away from brick-and-mortar institutions in exchange for banks that have more competitive rates and terms. SoFi Technologies can offer better deals than mainstream banks because it has fewer overhead costs.

The basic concept of SoFi just scratches the surface. These are some of the additional reasons why this Jim Cramer “Mad Money” stock is likely to soar.

Key Points Jim Cramer recently mentioned SoFi as a stock to buy, and he’s absolutely right.

SoFi has a growing user base and made a big announcement that points to strong growth moving forward.

Growing User Base

Growth stocks rely on large-scale adoption and more users to support their rich valuations. SoFi has a respectable 41 P/E ratio, given its growth prospects. The fintech company closed out the first quarter with a record 10.9 million members. That’s a 34% year-over-year improvement.

More members also translated into an uptick in products. SoFi delivered a 35% growth rate in products and now has 15.9 million products on its platform. SoFi’s ability to attract new members should result in a steady increase in products. The company’s investment in SoFi Stadium has helped make it a mainstream bank, and as it continues to gain more publicity, it will entice more people who want a better experience than what traditional banks provide.

Compelling Financial Growth

The soaring user base also accompanies strong financial growth. SoFi delivered record revenue while achieving its highest revenue growth rate — 20% year-over-year — in five quarters. SoFi CEO Anthony Noto highlighted the company’s high lifetime value per member as one of the reasons financial growth has been strong.

If SoFi continues to add members at a fast rate, its revenue and net income will also continue to surge. Profits were down slightly year-over-year but still came in at a respectable $71.1 million. The company’s net profit margin was just shy of 10% in this quarter.

SoFi Brings Back Crypto

SoFi offers a wide range of financial products: bank accounts, investment accounts, loans, credit cards, and more. It’s become a one-stop shop for many members who want to simplify their finances.

For a long time, crypto wasn’t on SoFi’s menu of services. The firm briefly offered crypto services but had to discontinue them on November 29, 2023. SoFi cited regulatory requirements as the reason it had to bow out of the crypto industry, but those plans have changed.

SoFi just announced its intention to re-enter the crypto space. Easier regulations from the Trump administration likely made this move possible. The firm stated that roughly 3 out of 10 Americans own crypto assets, and it can attract plenty of additional members with this new service.

The crypto services have the added benefit of boosting the activity of existing members. Cryptocurrencies are a mainstay that escaped fad status a few years ago. As enthusiasm swells due to a bunch of successful crypto IPOs and corporations that commit to putting crypto on their balance sheets, this prudent move by SoFi can result in massive long-term gains.

