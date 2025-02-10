Want Over $1000 per Month in Tax-Free Income? Buy These 8 Municipal Bond ETFs oneinchpunch / Shutterstock.com

One of the only downsides to passive income from stocks and bonds is that the revenue generated from those investments is subject to federal and state income tax. The significant advantage of owning municipal bonds is that the interest from municipal bonds is usually exempt from federal taxes and sometimes from state and local taxes. State and local governments issue municipal bonds to finance public projects and services.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Investors can buy individual municipal bonds or municipal bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

Some living in states with high tax rates, like New York and California, can avoid taxes by buying bonds and bond funds from those states.

Municipal bonds typically pay lower rates than corporate bonds with similar ratings.

Unlike open-end mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) trade on major exchanges like stocks. They own financial assets such as stocks, bonds, currencies, debts, futures contracts, and commodities such as gold bars. One massive advantage ETFs have is that they can be bought or sold anytime the markets are trading. In addition, there is a large market and demand from investors for municipal bond exchange-traded funds. Some are national funds that own bonds from all over the United States, and some are state funds that only own the bonds from their specific state.

Investors looking to generate $1,000 or more monthly in tax-free income would need approximately $160,000 to invest in high-yielding leverage municipal bond ETFs. These funds use borrowed money to buy additional bonds, increasing the potential for higher returns. However, leverage also significantly increases the risk of loss when rates increase dramatically. Experienced portfolio managers can use leverage to help investors maximize tax-exempt income and total returns.

We selected eight national high-yielding municipal bond ETFs. All of these trade below net asset value, which means the price of the funds is less than the value of the bonds in the fund. By investing $20,000 in each fund, investors can generate at least $1000 per month in tax-free income. The funds are offered and run by companies with a long history of success in the municipal bond industry. As a caveat, these ETFs are better suited for those with much higher risk tolerance.

Why we recommend municipal bond ETFs

designer491 / Getty Images

Municipal bond ETFs are generally free from federal and state taxes if they hold only tax-exempt bonds. However, if the municipal bond ETF has a combination of tax-free and taxable interest, taxes may be due at the federal and state levels. Here are the eight high-yielding national municipal bond exchange-traded funds to deliver over $1,000 monthly tax-free income.

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: KTF)

7.75% yield

32.16% leverage

Net asset value $9.81–3.67% discount

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE: VKI)

7.68% yield

36.19% leverage

Net asset value $9.44–7.42% discount

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE: VKQ)

7.71% yield

35.03% leverage

Net asset value $10.58–7.56% discount

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: IIM)

7.75% yield

32.28% leverage

Net asset value $11.94–8.15% discount

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NZF)

7.72% yield

39.94% leverage

Net asset value $12.25–6.58% discount

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD)

7.78% yield

41.20% leverage

Net asset value $11.64–7.40% discount

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: RFM)

8.70% yield

39.08% leverage

Net asset value $15.25–9.11% discount

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: RMI)

8.51% yield

38.84% leverage

New asset value $15.46–8.36% discount

