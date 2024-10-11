Billionaire 'Bond King' Says Buy High-Yield MLPs and Tax-Free Muni Funds Now ptasha / iStock via Getty Images

Surging inflation numbers mean the next Federal Reserve move will be only 25 basis points.

Energy master limited partnerships remain cheap.

Investors love dividend stocks, especially the high-yield variety, because they offer a significant income stream and have massive total return potential. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation.

For example, if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend, and it goes up to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%. That is, 10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid.

While many across Wall Street now refer to Jeffery Gundlach of DoubleLine Capital as the current and reigning “Bond King,” the OG for many older investors is Bill Gross. Gross co-founded Pacific Investment Management and led PIMCO to unprecedented heights and success in the 1990s and early 2000s. He ran the $270 billion Pimco Total Return for years before joining Janus Capital in 2014.

In a recent article, Gross stated that he felt that the current bull market had the potential to run out of steam soon, and he suggested that it makes sense to shift to a more defensive posture. He recommended energy master limited partnerships (MLPs), especially the top pipeline companies, and suggested higher-yielding municipal bond funds. We found two MLPs and two muni funds that fit the bill perfectly.

Energy MLPs

1715d1db_3 / iStock via Getty Images

Energy MLPs typically pay out the majority of their earnings to avoid taxation. The top companies have long-term contracts with major integrated giants to transfer oil and gas production via pipelines and other means of transit to desired locations.

Enterprise Products Partners

Jernej Furman / Flickr

This company is one of the largest publicly traded energy partnerships and pays a 7.19% dividend. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) provides various midstream energy services, including:

Gathering

Processing

Transporting and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation

Import and export terminalling

Offshore production platform services

The company has four reportable business segments:

Natural Gas Pipelines and Services

NGL Pipelines and Services

Petrochemical Services

Crude Oil Pipelines and Services

Many analysts have always liked the stock because of its distribution coverage ratio, which is well above 1x. This makes the company relatively less risky in the MLP sector.

MPLX

sarkophoto / Getty Images

This company is one of the top holdings in the Alerian MLP energy exchange-traded fund and pays a healthy 7.75% dividend. MPLX L.P. (NYSE: MPLX) is primarily engaged in transporting crude oil and refined products and terminating in the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast regions and natural gas gathering and processing in the northeast from its prior acquisition of MarkWest Energy in 2015. Independent U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) formed MPLX.

The company’s assets include:

Network of crude oil and refined product pipelines

Inland marine business

Light-product terminals

Storage caverns

Refinery tanks

Docks

Loading racks and associated piping

Crude and light-product marine terminals

MPLX also owns:

Crude oil and natural gas gathering systems

Pipelines, natural gas, and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins

Tax-Free Municipal Bond Funds

Panasevich / iStock via Getty Images

Municipal bonds offer yields that are exempt from federal income tax and are a very solid idea now as interest rates are set to decline over the next 12 to 18 months.

Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund

designer491 / Getty Images

Run by one of the top companies in the exchange-traded fund (ETF) business, Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE: NDMO) offers a massive monthly payout to shareholders. Just so you know, this fund uses leverage to achieve a higher monthly payout. For those needing tax-free income, it is more than worth the risk as interest rates will decline to fund the leverage will over the next 12 to 18 months.

Dividend Yield = 7.92% paid monthly

= 7.92% paid monthly NAV = $11.29

= $11.29 Expense ratio = 2.76%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

teegardin / Flickr

Also run by Nuveen, Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE: NXP) uses a tiny 0.15% fraction of leverage and is perfect for more conservative investors seeking income not subject to federal income tax. In addition, the shares trade at a discount to the net asset value at current pricing. Plus, with a 30-year track record, it is a safe bet for those looking for dependable performance.

Dividend Yield = 4.18% paid monthly

= 4.18% paid monthly NAV = $14.67

= $14.67 Expense ratio = 0.23%

Stock Market Is More Expensive Than 1929: 4 Safe High-Yield Stocks to Buy Now

