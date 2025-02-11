3 Tech Stocks that Could Soar After Earnings MicroStockHub / iStock via Getty Images

More than a month into 2025, investors have plenty of earnings to digest. Many of the most notable “Magnificent 7” tech stocks have reported, with a few left to go. One of these companies, which is yet to report earnings, is on my list of top tech stocks that could certainly rip higher after earnings. But with so much attention now on whether high-growth companies can keep up with the increasing expectations of the market, this earnings season could be among the most pivotal in recent history.

Much of this has to do with the fact that the overall S&P 500 surged 23% over the past year, placing most top tech stocks at a crossroads. If these companies can continue to beat earnings at a breakneck pace, plenty more upside could be on the horizon. However, if there’s any sort of hiccup or investors get the feeling that forward guidance isn’t up to snuff, there’s also the potential for material downside. That’s the risk with this particular earnings season, and the divergence in performance among many of the companies that have already reported speak to this.

That said, the following three companies are ones I think could have big upside following earnings. Let’s dive into their respective catalysts and what may drive outsized moves over the next month or so.

Key Points About This Article:

These three tech stocks are among the companies many investors are likely to be paying close attention to this earnings season.

Let’s dive into why these particular names may have big upside potential following their upcoming earnings reports.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Shutterstock / JRdes

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) continues to be a leader in the AI and semiconductor space. The company’s innovative graphics processing units (GPUs) are essential for AI applications, making it a critical player as demand for AI technologies grows. Analysts expect Nvidia to maintain its impressive growth trajectory, especially as it capitalizes on the expanding AI market. The stock is viewed as a strong buy, reflecting its robust performance and potential for significant returns in 2025.

Moreover, Nvidia’s upcoming February 26, 2025 earnings report is highly anticipated, with analysts forecasting strong growth despite recent stock volatility. Expected to post $129.2 billion in Q4 revenue and $70.2 billion in earnings, Nvidia is on track for a 24.5% annual earnings growth rate. The company’s financial health remains strong, but its earnings call will be crucial in shaping investor sentiment moving forward.

Nevertheless, Nvidia remains the leader in AI infrastructure, with cloud giants racing to secure its cutting-edge chips. Microsoft plans an $80 billion AI investment, while Meta targets $60 billion in spending. I think corporate AI spending will remain the key factor to watch, as well as any company commentary coming out of this report on expectations for spending growth (or lack thereof). Despite rising competition, I think Nvidia’s recent stock price decline following the DeepSeek announcement presents a buying opportunity.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Coolcaesar / Wikimedia Commons

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has emerged as a key player in the tech sector, particularly with its custom chips designed for major tech companies like Google and Apple. The company reported a staggering increase in AI revenue which exceeded $12 billion in 2024, and most analysts believe this upward trend is likely to continue. With a flurry of outperform ratings coming in, with some price targets now at the $260 level, Broadcom is a stock that could still have material upside from here, despite a consensus price target right around where shares trade currently.

The bull case for Broadcom really centers on outperformance in the company’s upcoming March 6, 2025 earnings report. This report is expected to showcase strong growth, with analysts projecting a surge in the company’s EPS to $1.27, a 47.7% increase from last year. Revenue is forecasted to come in at $14.6 billion, reflecting a 22% year-over-year gain. The company’s 11% dividend increase has further strengthened investor confidence, while its semiconductor and infrastructure software segments continue to drive growth. Broadcom’s last earnings report showed a 51% revenue jump, highlighting its solid financial position. We’ll have to see if a repeat could be in order this coming quarter.

With a strong and diversified portfolio of business spanning AI, mainframe software, and virtual desktops, there’s plenty of reason for investors to continue to pile into this name. I think expectations that VMware-driven growth could lead to a large earnings beat are particularly notable, but we’ll have to see how the numbers come in. After acquiring VMware in late 2023, Broadcom imposed steep price hikes, which should have improved fundamentals in the near-term. However, company commentary around how these increases could spur demand moving forward are likely to drive some volatility over the near-term.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

MACRO PHOTO / iStock via Getty Images

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) is another stock that analysts are optimistic about for 2025. The company specializes in custom application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and has seen substantial growth in its data center sales. With expectations of AI-related sales surpassing $2.5 billion this year, Marvell is positioned well to benefit from the increasing demand for AI solutions. Oppenheimer also rates Marvell as outperforming, with a target price of $125.

Marvell Technology’s March 6, 2025 earnings report is expected to highlight strong growth, with analysts forecasting $0.59 EPS and revenue between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion. The company’s Q3 $1.516 billion revenue exceeded expectations, fueled by AI-driven demand and a 19% sequential growth. Analysts remain optimistic about Marvell’s advancements in custom AI silicon and cloud interconnect solutions.

Marvell Technology surged 83% in 2024, gaining momentum as a rising AI chip player. Its custom ASICs, adopted by major cloud providers, reduce reliance on Nvidia and lower AI model costs. Analysts expect earnings to jump 77% to $2.76 per share, potentially driving further stock gains in 2025 and sustaining long-term growth.

