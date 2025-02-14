Interest Rates Not Going Any Lower in 2025: Grab These High-Yield 7% Dividend All-Stars Now scibak / Getty Images

Nine months ago, Wall Street pundits were certain that four interest-rate cuts of 25 basis points each would occur in 2025. Then, as inflation stayed steady, the Federal Reserve lowered the federal funds rate by a whole percentage point in 2024. Then, inflation started to rise, and Wall Street said only two cuts in 2025. Now that the most recent inflation report has indicated that the consumer price index has moved higher, back above the 3% level, many on Wall Street feel there will be no cuts in 2025. It should be noted the current 4.33% federal funds rate is below the long-time average of 4.61%.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Fifteen years of 0% interest rates have changed how many look at the bond market.

As rates spike higher on inflation, the two-year Treasury note yields a solid 4.37%.

Look for the popularity of high-yield dividend stocks to surge.

Do you have an allocation of quality, high-yield dividend stocks in your portfolio? Why not meet with a qualified financial advisor near you and chart a plan for the rest of 2025 and beyond? Click here to get started today. (Sponsored)

Trending Video ▶️

At 24/7 Wall St., we have closely followed dividend-paying stocks for over 15 years. With a growing audience of investors searching for safe income ideas that deliver more than the 10-year Treasury bonds’ 4.67% bi-annual dividend, we have screened hundreds of stocks, looking for recurring dividend payouts and a degree of safety that allows for a good night’s sleep. Four companies well-liked on Wall Street pay dependable recurring dividends and look to trade higher for the rest of 2025, making them outstanding ideas now.

Why do we cover dividend stocks?

ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

Dividend stocks provide investors with reliable streams of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

Bloomin’ Brands

sshepard / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

With a portfolio of well-known restaurants and a massive 8.12% dividend, this is a solid idea for 2025. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally.

Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts:

Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant

Bonefish Grill

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse

The company owns and operates more than 1,450 restaurants in 46 states, Guam, and 13 countries, some of which are franchise locations. Given the current trading level under $15 and the huge dividend, this could be an incredible 2025 total return idea.

British American Tobacco

Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images

European giant British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE: BTI) is a consumer-centric, multi-category consumer goods company that pays shareholders a hefty 7.05% dividend.

The company provides tobacco and nicotine products. Its segments include:

United States

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

The Americas

Europe

The company’s product categories include:

Vapor

Tobacco Heating Products (THPs)

Modern Oral, Traditional Oral, and Combustible cigarettes

Vapor products are handheld, battery-powered devices that heat a liquid (called an e-liquid) to produce an inhalable aerosol known as vapor. THPs are a new category of tobacco product designed to heat rather than burn tobacco.

Modern Oral products are smoke-free oral nicotine products called nicotine pouches, designed for use in the mouth. Traditional oral products include snus and snuff.

British American Tobacco brands include:

Vuse

glo

Velo

Grizzly

Dunhill

Kent

Lucky Strike

Pall Mall

Rothmans

Newport

Natural American Spirit

Camel

Vogue

Viceroy

Kool

Peter Stuyvesant

Craven A

Craven A State Express 555

Shuang Xi

LyondellBasell

thitivong / Getty Images

This blue-chip chemical giant offers a very dependable 7.05% dividend. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) operates as a chemical company in:

The United States

Germany

Mexico

Italy

Poland

France

Japan

China

Netherlands

The company operates in six segments:

Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas

Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International

Intermediates and Derivatives

Advanced Polymer Solutions

Refining Technology

It produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene, propylene oxide and derivatives, oxyfuels and related products, and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, acetyls, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol.

In addition, the company produces and markets compounding and solutions, including:

Polypropylene compounds

Engineered plastics, masterbatches

Engineered composites, colors, and powders

Advanced polymers, including catalloy and polybutene-1

Refines heavy, high-sulfur crude oil, other crude oils, and refined products, including gasoline and distillates

Further, it develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts; and serves food packaging, home furnishings, automotive components, and paints and coatings applications.

Plains All American Pipeline

kyletperry / Getty Images

This stock has been locked in a tight trading range, looks ready to break out, and pays a fat 7.60% dividend. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE: PAA) engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments.

The Crude Oil segment offers:

Gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines

Gathering systems

Trucks, barges, or railcars

Terminalling, storage, and other facilities-related services and merchant activities

The Natural Gas Liquids segment provides:

Gathering

Fractionation

Storage

Transportation

Terminalling activities

Ethane, propane, normal butane, iso-butane, natural gasoline, and crude oil refining processes.

Two Blue Chip Dividend Giants Make Up Almost 40% of Warren Buffett’s Portfolio

Travel Cards Are Getting Too Good To Ignore (sponsored) Credit card companies are pulling out all the stops, with the issuers are offering insane travel rewards and perks. We’re talking huge sign-up bonuses, points on every purchase, and benefits like lounge access, travel credits, and free hotel nights. For travelers, these rewards can add up to thousands of dollars in flights, upgrades, and luxury experiences every year. It’s like getting paid to travel — and it’s available to qualified borrowers who know where to look. We’ve rounded up some of the best travel credit cards on the market. Click here to see the list. Don’t miss these offers — they won’t be this good forever.