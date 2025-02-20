Should Baby Boomers Invest in NVIDIA Or Is it Too Risky? Kerkez / iStock via Getty Images

Baby Boomers are among the investor groups worth watching. With roughly 10,000 baby boomers retiring daily, stock market movements matter to a greater degree for this generation than any other. Accordingly, for specific high-growth stocks such as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), the obvious question is whether such stocks are worth investing in given their valuations and potential downside risk (and volatility) moving forward.

Key Points About This Article:

Companies like Nvidia with sky-high growth rates and valuations to match can be daunting for investors to consider in their later years.

Let’s dive into whether Nvidia is worth buying at its current levels, or if baby boomers would be better off considering other options.

To be sure, Nvidia is a company that’s got a valuation multiple certain investors won’t even look at. On the other hand, investors who have excluded Nvidia from their portfolios in recent years have likely significantly underperformed the market. This is a company that’s driven so much growth in the U.S. market it’s almost impossible to own.

So, the question is whether this is a stock that’s simply too risky for baby boomers to own, or should they buy it anyway?

Let’s dive in.

Why Nvidia Is a Stock Nvidia Should Consider

Nvidia’s stock presents both substantial growth opportunities and notable risks for baby boomers considering an investment in 2025. As a dominant player in the AI and semiconductor industries, Nvidia benefits from the surge in demand for AI chips. Its GPUs are pivotal in machine learning, cloud computing, and AI research, with the upcoming Blackwell GPU expected to enhance AI performance.

Analysts predict Nvidia’s revenue to reach $197 billion by fiscal year 2026, and the company currently holds a massive $3.409 trillion market cap. With a buy rating from Bank of America and a price target of $190, optimism is high.

However, Nvidia faces significant risks. Rising competition from firms like DeepSeek AI and companies developing in-house solutions could challenge its market dominance. Regulatory restrictions on AI chip exports to China pose threats to revenue, while market volatility and potential overvaluation concerns may lead to price fluctuations. Geopolitical tensions further add uncertainty to Nvidia’s 2025 outlook.

For baby boomers nearing retirement, risk tolerance becomes crucial. Nvidia is a high-risk, high-reward investment—ideal for those seeking growth but potentially unsuitable for more conservative investors. While long-term prospects remain promising due to AI expansion and increased capital spending, boomers should weigh these opportunities against potential downturns.

Some Key Catalysts Investors Are Watching Closely

Nvidia shares, up over 800% in two years, stumbled in 2025 amid concerns over China’s DeepSeek developing cheaper AI models. Despite fears about GPU demand, key customers’ earnings suggest a strong ongoing appetite for Nvidia’s AI chips, making the stock dip a potential buying opportunity.

Amazon and Meta ramped up tech investments, boosting Nvidia’s prospects. Amazon planned $100 billion in 2025 capital spending, largely for AI and cloud, using Nvidia’s H100 GPUs and expected to adopt its Blackwell platform. Meta, deploying 100,000 Nvidia GPUs, increased spending to $60-$65 billion, underscoring Nvidia’s dominance in AI chips.

Moreover, Nvidia’s data center growth overshadowed gains in the gaming and automotive segments. Gaming GPU sales more than doubled to $3.2 billion in Q3 2025, while automotive revenue rose from $251 million to $449 million, driven by partnerships with BYD and Rivian.

Nvidia’s $1 trillion market opportunity may expand as it explores new sectors like healthcare, where AI and robotics demand is rising. Despite DeepSeek’s low-cost AI model, Nvidia’s position remains strong. Its stock, now trading at a forward P/E of 30, looks appealing with projected 51% revenue and earnings growth this year.

Nvidia Still Looks Like a Strong Buy

Nvidia derived 88% of its $30.8 billion revenue from data centers, exposing it to risks in the generative AI market. Rising custom chip use and competition from China’s DeepSeek add pressure. Once reliant on gaming and crypto (46% of sales in 2022), Nvidia has since pivoted to becoming the AI chip provider of choice. And with robotics and autonomous vehicles likely to drive additional growth over the long-term, there’s something to be said for Nvidia’s robust growth prospects in this rather uncertain time.

Yes, valuation matters, and it does for Nvidia as well. The question is whether an investor takes the company’s trailing, forward or two-year forward earnings into perspective. Timeline matters, and that’s more true with Nvidia than any other stock in the market. Trade accordingly.