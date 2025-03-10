AppLovin Down Big Today But Has Massive Upside According to this Wall Street Pro Bigc Studio / Shutterstock.com

Over the last few months, shares of Applovin (APP) exploded from about $75 to a high of $519.75 thanks to strong earnings, guidance, and bullish analysts.

Key Points About This Article

According to analysts at Citi, the stock has come under pressure with a few bearish reports.

For instance, short seller reports from Fuzzy Panda and Culper Research questioned APP’s growth outlook and valuation.

However, with a good deal of negativity priced into the now oversold APP stock, investors may want to use that current weakness as an opportunity to buy on the cheap.

In fact, in February, the company posted EPS of $1.73, which crushed expectations of $1.25. Revenue of $1.37 billion was well above estimates of $1.26 billion. Advertising revenue even soared 73% to about $1 billion. And analysts at Bank of America said, the “magnitude of Q4 beat (was) completely unexpected.”

The company also projected a revenue range of between $1.355 billion and $1.385 billion, which was above analyst expectations of $1.321 billion. Still, Bank of America believes even that impressive guidance is still conservative.

Unfortunately, thanks to a massive market pullback marred by tariff fears, inflationary concerns, and now fears of a potential recession, shares of APP just dropped from its lofty high of $525 to a recent low of $251.41, where it’s now considered oversold.

However, don’t write off the APP stock just yet.

For instance, short seller reports from Fuzzy Panda and Culper Research questioned APP’s growth outlook and valuation. Fuzzy Panda believes the company’s growth is built on a house of cards. Culper said APP’s success in mobile gaming was tied to the exploitation of permissions on mobile devices. Culper noted:

“We believe AppLovin’s recent success in mobile gaming stems from the systematic exploitation of app permissions that enable advertisements themselves to force-feed silent, backdoor app installations onto users’ phones, with just a single click – an event that is often inadvertent thanks to the Company’s notorious UX gimmicks,” as quoted in a Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP press release.

Still, Citi analysts are maintaining a $600 price target on the APP stock with a buy rating. The firm still believes APP’s fundamentals are still sound and that e-commerce revenues will improve as its pilot program improves. The firm also believes APP could buy back about $1.2 billion worth of stock this year.

In short, a good deal of negativity has been priced into the now oversold APP stock. Investors may want to use that current weakness as an opportunity to buy on the cheap.