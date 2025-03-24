4 Ultra-High Yielding Monthly Dividend Stocks Delivering Massive Passive Income Streams 1st footage / Shutterstock.com

If you love the idea of getting paid every month just for buying and holding stocks, you’ve come to the right place. Monthly dividend stocks offer a steady stream of cash flow, making them perfect for anyone looking to build passive income. Let’s take a look at four stocks that have high yields and pay dividends every month.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC), Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR), and Gladstone Land Corp. (Nasdaq: LAND) offer high yields and monthly payments.

SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is real estate investment trust (REIT) and Manhattan’s largest office landlord. Its portfolio consists of 54 commercial properties, including One Vanderbilt Avenue, One Madison Avenue, 100 Church Street, and 11 Madison Avenue.

SL Green currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.2575 per share, which amounts to an annualized dividend of $3.09 per share and gives its stock a yield of about 5.4% at the time of this writing. While its dividend has fluctuated over the years, the company raised it by 3% in December, citing earnings and taxable income growth “amid the backdrop of the best-performing office market in the country.” If SL Green continues benefiting from its strong real estate portfolio, investors could see a steady – or even growing – income stream.

LTC Properties

LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) is a REIT that owns and manages a portfolio of 194 healthcare properties across the United States, including 113 assisted living facilities and 76 skilled nursing centers.

LTC currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.19 per share, which amounts to an annualized dividend of $2.28 per share and gives its stock a yield of about 6.4% at the time of this writing. Beyond its high yield, LTC is a reliable income provider, maintaining this monthly rate since October 2016.

Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a REIT that owns and manages a portfolio of 55 open-air retail centers, including 31 properties in Texas and 24 properties in Arizona. Its shopping centers are home to large tenants such as grocery stores and fitness centers, as well as smaller tenants like restaurants, financial services providers, and apparel stores.

Whitestone currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.045 per share, which amounts to an annualized dividend of $0.54 per share and gives its stock a yield of about 3.7% at the time of this writing. While its yield is lower than SL Green and LTC Properties, Whitestone makes up for this with dividend growth – it has raised its annual dividend payment each of the last three years, and its 9% hike that took effect in January positions it for a fourth consecutive annual increase in 2025.

Gladstone Land Corp.

Gladstone Land Corp. (Nasdaq: LAND) is a REIT that owns and manages a portfolio of farms across the United States. Its portfolio currently consists of 150 farms containing approximately 103,000 acres across 15 states. It also owns over 55,000 acre-feet of water assets in California.

Gladstone Land currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.0467 per share, which amounts to an annualized dividend of $0.5604 per share and gives its stock a yield of approximately 5.15% at the time of this writing. In addition to being a reliable income provider, paying 143 consecutive monthly dividends since its initial public offering in January 2013, Gladstone has raised its dividend 35 times over the last 40 quarters.

