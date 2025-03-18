These 5 Dividend Stocks Will Pay You Like a Boss Every Month Khosro / Shutterstock.com

Dividend stocks offer a reliable way to generate monthly income without the hassles of finding a side gig, buying and managing a rental property, or any other things you learn about while doom-scrolling social media these days. With regular monthly distributions, here are five stocks that can help you receive monthly income passively – like a boss.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company (Nasdaq: PECO) owns and operates a portfolio of 316 grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers across the United States, including 294 wholly-owned centers and 22 centers owned in three institutional joint ventures.

Phillips Edison currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.1025 per share, which amounts to an annualized distribution of $1.23 per share and gives its stock a yield of about 3.5% at the time of this writing. On top of being a high-yielder, Phillips Edison has been growing its distribution at a steady rate since its initial public offering in 2021. It has raised its annual distribution every year since, with its 5.1% hike in September positioning it for a fourth consecutive annual increase in 2025.

EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) owns and manages a portfolio of 346 experiential properties across 44 U.S. states and Canada, including movie theaters, water and amusement parks, commercial fitness centers, ski parks and resorts, gaming properties, and golf ranges.

EPR Properties currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.295 per share, which amounts to an annualized dividend of $3.54 per share and gives its stock a yield of approximately 6.8% at the time of this writing. In addition to offering a hefty yield, EPR has raised its dividend for three consecutive years, and its 3.5% hike last month, which is effective for its April payment, positions it for a fourth consecutive annual increase in 2025.

Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) owns and manages a portfolio of 2,370 retail properties across all 50 U.S. states, including shopping centers, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and car dealerships.

Agree Realty currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.253 per share, which amounts to an annualized dividend of $3.036 per share and gives its stock a healthy yield of about 3.9% at the time of this writing. In addition to offering a high yield, Agree has been growing its dividend rapidly – it has raised its annual dividend payment for 12 consecutive years, and its 2.4% hike in October has it positioned for a 13th consecutive annual increase in 2025.

Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) owns and manages 591 industrial properties across 41 U.S. states, including warehouses, distribution centers, and light manufacturing facilities. It’s worth noting that Amazon.com (Nasdaq: AMZN) is Stag’s largest tenant, representing approximately 2.9% of its annualized base rent.

Stag currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.124167 per share, which amounts to an annualized dividend of $1.49 per share and gives its stock a yield of about 4.2% at the time of this writing. Like Agree Realty, Stag is a great source of consistent dividend growth – it has raised its annual dividend payment for 13 consecutive years, and its 0.7% hike in January has it positioned for a 14th consecutive annual increase in 2025.

Realty Income

Realty Income (NYSE: O) is the world’s seventh-largest REIT by market capitalization with a portfolio of more than 15,600 commercial properties across the United States and Europe, including convenience stores, grocery stores, home improvement warehouses, restaurants, health and fitness centers, and gaming facilities. It’s also worth noting that Realty Income is known as “The Monthly Dividend Company,” a title it has trademarked.

Realty Income currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.2685 per share, which amounts to an annualized dividend of $3.222 per share and gives its stock a yield of approximately 5.6% at the time of this writing. Realty Income is a ‘dividend aristocrat,’ meaning it has raised its annual dividend for at least 25 consecutive years – it’s 0.2% increase earlier this month positions it for 2025 to mark the 31st consecutive annual increase. Even more impressively, the dividend hike marked the 110th consecutive quarter with an increase.

