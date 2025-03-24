What President Trump Has Done With Social Security So Far Lane V. Erickson / Shutterstock.com

Key Points President Trump’s actions have been affecting Social Security.

A DOGE-related crackdown is leading to office closures and reduced staff.

A new rule is putting more Social Security in over 3 million people’s pockets.

The right cash back credit card can earn you hundreds, or thousands of dollars a year for free. Our top pick pays up to 5% cash back, a $200 bonus on top, and $0 annual fee. Click here to apply now (Sponsor)

Trending Video ▶️

Social Security was a big issue during the most recent presidential campaign. And one thing Donald Trump pledged to voters was not to make any cuts to Social Security.

So far, he’s kept true to his word. Trump has not taken any action to directly reduce benefits. But here’s what he has been doing.

Allowing DOGE access — and cutting staff and closing offices

President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is supposed to reduce wasteful federal spending — and that extends to Social Security. In the wake of that, the Social Security Administration is making plans to reduce its headcount and identify other cost-saving measures.

Of course, many are worried about jobs cuts within Social Security given that the agency has been sorely understaffed for years. It’s unclear as to what steps will be taken to make up for lost employees.

There are also plans in the works to shutter a good number of Social Security offices throughout the county. That could save the agency money at a time when it’s sorely needed. But there’s also the concern that closing offices could make it harder for vulnerable Americans to file for benefits and resolve issues related to their benefits as they arise.

Implementing the Social Security Fairness Act

The Social Security Fairness Act was designed to make things equitable for seniors whose benefits were negatively impacted by the Windfall Elimination Provision and Government Pension Offset. Now, an estimated 3.2 million individuals could see their monthly benefit payments rise.

The Trump administration is aiming to implement the Social Security Fairness Act quickly. The program announced plans to pay retroactive benefits to impacted individuals, with increased monthly benefit payments beginning in April.

Some individuals may see more of a lag in getting their money. But for the most part, it’s expected that this change will take place fairly quickly.

Cracking down on immigration

Trump has issued a number of executive orders related to his immigration crackdown. That may not seem like something related to Social Security, but it is.

First, undocumented immigrants contribute to Social Security by paying taxes on their wages. If they’re deported and therefore cease to be part of the U.S. labor force, Social Security could be denied critical revenue it needs right now.

Also, if undocumented immigrants can’t work, it could lead to labor shortages in certain industries. That could, in turn, drive prices upward, leading to higher inflation and a larger cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security in 2026.

Of course, that’s not guaranteed to happen. And immigration issues aside, Trump’s tariff policies alone could have a similar impact on inflation and Social Security’s upcoming COLA. But it’s worth noting nonetheless.

Pushing to end taxes on benefits

President Trump has said repeatedly that seniors should not have to pay taxes on their Social Security benefits. So far, that rule has not gone away. But if those taxes are eliminated, it could push the program closer to insolvency.

Social Security relies on taxes on benefits to stay afloat. If it loses out on that revenue stream, benefit cuts may become even more of a possibility, and sooner.

Credit Card Companies Are Doing Something Nuts (Sponsor) We’ve been writing about ways to make, save, and invest money for over 20 years. But some of the cash back credit card rewards today still make our jaws drop. There are $200 cash bonuses, 3% back on gas and groceries, $0 fees, and even some 5% rewards out there right now. For the average American that could mean hundreds, even thousands of dollars on rewards a year. Don’t miss out on rewards this good, there is no saying how long they’ll last. Click here to see our top picks.