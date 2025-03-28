Could These Potential Impacts of the Social Security Administration Closures Affect You? Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Social Security is closing offices to save money.

Some worry that this could have a negative impact on seniors and vulnerable Americans.

The government needs to strike a balance between cutting waste within Social Security and taking away critical services.

Since taking office, President Trump has pushed for a number of changes within Social Security. Not only has he continued to call for an end to taxes on benefits, but he’s also given his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) the green light to go in and shake things up.

In the wake of that, the Social Security Administration is making plans to not only reduce its staff, but close offices throughout the country. But that could have a sorely negative impact on many vulnerable Americans.

The argument for Social Security office closures

Social Security is facing a major revenue crunch. In the coming years, it expects to owe more in scheduled benefits than it collects in revenue. And the reason boils down to a shrinking workforce.

Baby boomers are expected to stage a mass retirement in the next number of years. As they leave their jobs and start collecting benefits, Social Security is expected to undergo a serious financial strain, since the program relies heavily on payroll tax revenue to stay afloat.

Social Security has trust funds it can use to keep up with scheduled benefits for a limited period of time. Once its trust funds run out of money, Social Security may have to cut benefits. And the program’s Trustees warn that we could be about 10 years away from that unwanted reality.

At the same time, Social Security, like many government agencies, spends some of its money needlessly. Cutting back on wasteful spending could help the program conserve financial resources at a time when it’s most crucial. And shuttering select Social Security offices lends to that goal.

The problem with closing Social Security offices

It’s easy to see the benefit of closing Social Security offices — cutting costs. But there’s a huge downside to consider.

Many older Americans and those with disabilities rely on Social Security offices for information and assistance. Some can’t navigate the process of filing for benefits or resolving issues related to benefits online or over the phone.

It’s also worth noting that not everyone in the country has reliable access to internet. For people in this boat, being able to visit a Social Security office and talk to an actual person is critical.

As it is, Social Security is understaffed. People who need to reach someone at the agency often face long wait times when they call. That makes the ability to schedule an appointment at a local office all the more important.

In some cases, office closures could prevent older Americans from claiming benefits when they want to. In other cases, it could prevent eligible seniors from signing up for Medicare — something that’s commonly done in person at a Social Security office.

To be fair, not every senior has access to reliable transportation. So it can be argued that keeping Social Security offices doesn’t necessarily help people who can’t get there.

But closing offices could have some very negative consequences. And while it’s understandable that Social Security needs to do everything it can to conserve funds at a time when benefit cuts are looming, shuttering offices left and right may be far from an optimal solution.

