3 Stocks Trading Under $10 That Deliver Massive Ultra-High-Yield Dividends

Investors love dividend stocks, especially the ultra-high-yield variety because they offer a significant income stream and have massive total return potential. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: If inflation starts to trend higher this year, rate cuts are out of the question.

Cooling energy prices may be what keeps inflation trending where it is now.

Ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can help boost income in a big way.

Let’s take a closer look at the concept of total return. Imagine you purchase a stock at $20 that offers a 3% dividend. If the stock price rises to $22 within a year, your total return is 13%. This is calculated by adding the 10% increase in stock price to the 3% dividend.

While the massive 50% rally of the past two years has been a bonanza for investors, many top Wall Street strategists are starting to tap the brakes on the long-running rally as price-to-earnings (P/E) metrics have risen way above normal levels. The current S&P 500 P/E ratio is 28.78, up almost 2% from the previous quarter and 15% from the prior year. Based on the latest S&P 500 monthly data, the market is overvalued by a range of 103% to 170%. This despite moves higher off the recent 10% corrections lows.

We decided to screen our 24/7 Wall St. ultra-high-yield dividend database, looking for stocks trading under the $10 level that offer dependable dividends. Three stocks appear to be tremendous values at present.

Why do we cover ultra-high-yield stocks?

While not suited for everybody, those trying to build strong passive income streams can do exceptionally well with some of these top companies in their portfolios. Paired with more conservative blue-chip dividend giants, investors can use a barbell approach to create significant passive income streams.

Barings BDC

This business development company is an industry leader. Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

It seeks to invest primarily in:

Senior secured loans

First lien debt

Unitranche

Second lien debt

Subordinated debt

Equity co-investments

Senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies operating across various industries

The company specializes in:

Mezzanine

Leveraged buyouts

Management buyouts

ESOPs

Change of control transactions

Acquisition financings

Growth financing

Recapitalizations in lower-middle market, mature, and later-stage companies

Barings BDC invests in manufacturing and distribution, business services and technology, transportation and logistics, and consumer products and services. It invests in the United States and companies with EBITDA of $10 million to $75 million, typically in private equity sponsor-backed investments.

Blackrock TCP Capital

Run by one of the most prominent money managers in the world. Blackrock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in:

Middle-market, small businesses

Debt securities

Senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans

Mezzanine

Senior debt instruments

Bonds and secondary-market investments

It typically invests in:

Communication services

Public relations services

Television

Wireless telecommunication services

Apparel

Textile mills

Restaurants retailing

Energy, oil, and gas extraction

The company also prefers to invest in:

Patent owners and Lessors

Federal and Federally-Sponsored Credit Agencies

Insurance, hospital, and healthcare centers

Biotechnology

Engineering services

Heavy electrical equipment

Tax accounting

Scientific and related consulting services

Charter freight air transportation

Blackrock TCP Capital also focuses on:

Information technology consulting

Application hosting services

Software diagram and design

Computer-aided design

Communication equipment

Electronics manufacturing equipment

Computer components

Chemicals

It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million, including complex situations. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

Uniti Group

Way off the radar, this specialty company offers solid total return potential. Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) is an independent, internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of mission-critical infrastructure in the communications industry.

The company is principally focused on acquiring and constructing fiber optic, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers.

The company’s lines of business include:

Uniti Leasing

Uniti Fiber

Uniti Leasing acquires and constructs mission-critical communications assets, such as fiber, data centers, next-generation consumer broadband, coaxial, and upgradeable copper, and leases them back to anchor customers on an exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Uniti Fiber provides infrastructure solutions, including cell site backhaul and small cell for wireless operators and Ethernet, wavelengths, and dark fiber for telecommunications carriers and enterprises. The company owns approximately 1,40,000 fiber network route miles.

