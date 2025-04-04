These 5 S&P 500 Stocks Are Growing Revenue The Most Right Now Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Key Points These 5 companies will have minimal impact from the tariffs and could deliver strong results in 2025.

A dip in these stocks is a solid buying opportunity.

The stock market has been on edge since the announcement of tariffs, reporting its biggest loss since March 2020. The damage continues and about 80% of the S&P 500 companies were in red this week.

Investors need to keep in mind that nothing is going to magically improve and while the market will continue to show some volatility, you can look at the brighter side and scoop stocks while they are down. Smart investors understand that the market goes through many ups and downs and will stabilize at some point, but this is an opportunity to build a rock-solid portfolio.

If you look beyond the Magnificent Seven, the dip in stock prices and dividend yields, you will find companies that are steadily making progress. These companies have seen their revenue rise over the years and are in a very strong financial position. Load up on them to withstand the market volatility that 2025 will bring. In this article, we look at the 5 S&P 500 stocks that are seeing the biggest revenue right now.

Palantir Technologies

Tech giant Palantir (Nasdaq: PLTR) has been in the news lately. Despite the dip in Magnificent Seven and the worries about the AI bubble burst, Palantir has been standing strong. Up 11% year-to-date and 108% in the past six months, PLTR stock has become a strong AI contender.

The company sets itself apart with products and services that meet the changing demands of consumers. It caters to government agencies and has been growing its commercial portfolio which saw a 64% jump in commercial revenue in the recent quarter.

The company saw a 64% earnings growth in 2024, and the profit jumped. Its profit margin was 16% for a revenue of $828 million. Analysts are expecting the profit to soar higher than 25% this year. The company was the S&P 500 king in 2024.

Palantir has only turned profitable after the AI boom and this has helped it see impressive revenue and profit numbers. It joined the S&P 500 last year and has become one of the most attractive stocks to own today. I think Palantir is a better choice than the Magnificent Seven. After two full years of GAAP profitability and a 16% profit margin, Palantir expects steady growth and profitability to continue, driven by the rising demand for AI.

Uber Technologies

Global company Uber (Nasdaq: UBER) has a presence in over 70 countries and is on an expansion spree. The company is the top ride-hailing service provider in many countries and has managed to report impressive profits. For 2024, the company reported a revenue of $44 billion and showed an improvement in profitability which came in at $9.8 billion, up from $1.8 billion in 2023.

Uber has retreated from the unprofitable markets and continues to expand services, including the food delivery service. It turned profitable in 2023 after 15 years of operation and there has been no looking back since then.

Uber has managed to achieve growth, report profits and is trading at a discount today. Exchanging hands for $69, the stock is up 10% year-to-date but lower than the 52-week high of $87. As it continues to roll out new product innovations and drive revenue growth, it will see an upside in the coming months. The membership program, Uber One will help the company retain clients and ensure it remains a top choice for regular users. It ended 2024 with 30 million Uber One users. The company has recently partnered with WeRide to bring autonomous vehicles to Dubai.

Uber will remain unaffected by tariffs except for its freight business. Evercore ISI has an outperform rating for the stock with an average price target of $115.

Eli Lilly

Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is known as one of the best pharma plays to bet your money on. It is another business that will have limited impact due to tariffs. Eli Lilly is currently the most valuable company in the pharmaceutical industry and has generated impressive revenue and profits. Known for the effective weight loss drugs, Zepbound and Mounjaro, Eli Lilly has generated exceptional returns for investors over the past five years.

The obesity market is massive and there is a lot of opportunity to grow. It is already working on another weight loss pill, orforglipron, which is a once-a-day bill developed for weight loss. Its initial data has been positive but the company could soon release phase 3 trial results. If the results look good, Eli Lilly will continue its reign. Exchanging hands for $789, the stock has dropped 13% in the past month but is up 1.42% year-to-date. It is trading much lower from the 52-week high of $972.

In 2024, the company generated a revenue of $45 billion, up 32% year-over-year and the net income soared over 100% to $10 billion. New products are making significant contribution towards the revenue which has helped generate solid returns for investors.

With a stellar drug pipeline, a massive market to cater to, and multiple drugs under trial, Eli Lilly is set to have an excellent 2025. No matter where the market moves from here, this is one growth stock to buy and hold. It is also a top stock split candidate for the year.

Netflix

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) needs no introduction. The streaming giant has proved time and again that it is an industry leader and no other company has been able to come close to its success. Strong subscriber growth, a global presence, and pricing power have made it a massive success in the industry. The content powerhouse invests in original series and movies that continue to attract audiences. Driven by new deals and partnerships, the company has seen steady revenue growth.

In 2024, it reported a revenue of $39 billion, up 16% year-over-year. This has led to an increase in the profit margin to 22% from 16% in 2023. The steady rise in net income from 2022 to 2024 has strengthened the company and allowed it to invest in original content production. It ended the year with 301.6 million paid subscribers, up 16% YOY. As people move towards streaming platforms, Netflix will continue to grow. Considering the massive market, Netflix has barely scratched the surface.

Trading for $917, the stock has jumped 27% in the past six months and 3.42% year-to-date. This is another company that will have a limited impact on tariffs since it does not deal with physical goods. The stock could be due for a split this year. I believe it is an unstoppable growth stock worth buying and holding for the next five years.

Mastercard

Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MA) has become a household name and is a leading payment processor known for cards. As people make the transition from cash to cards, Mastercard will continue to keep growing. Trading for $530, the stock is down from the 52-week high of $582 and the dip is a chance to load up the stock.

The company makes money every time you use its debit or credit cards. It will get a small fee whenever the card is used to make a payment. It is a highly successful business model with low operating costs. In 2024, it processed $9.8 trillion worth of transactions and saw a 10% jump in transaction value.

The company could be impacted by tariffs and the fears of recession but investors need to remember that cards are so common in our lives that it could be a temporary dip. As online payments continue to increase, Mastercard will see higher revenue numbers.

For 2024, the revenue came in at $28.2 billion and the net income stood at $12.9, up 15% year-over-year. In the fourth quarter, the company saw a 20% rise in net income. The company has also raised dividends consecutively for 14 years and has a yield of 0.58%. While the yield isn’t impressive, Mastercard is one business that will keep growing, and any dips will be temporary.

