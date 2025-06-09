Visa, Eli Lilly or Netflix— Which Stock Will Be A Trillion Dollar Company Next? KarbonatErol / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Visa, Netflix and Eli Lilly are moving closer to the trillion dollar club.

While all three have the potential, one will reach $3 trillion sooner than the others.

Companies are always in the race for the top spot, and the only way to achieve it is by reaching a high market valuation. The market cap of a company shows its size and the perceived market value. There’s a very small group of companies that have a market cap of over $1 trillion and there are many vying to be a part of this exclusive club. With time, we will see more companies joining the club but it takes years and sometimes decades to achieve this milestone.

This sets Visa Inc. (NYSE: V), Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE: LLY), and Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX) apart from other companies in the market. These three companies have the potential to hit the $1 trillion mark and become one of the most valuable companies in the world. While all three companies are splendid, which one will be the next trillion-dollar company?

Visa

Fintech is changing the world and Visa is at the center of it. A leading payment technology company, Visa has a market cap of $716 billion and it has the potential to reach a trillion-dollar valuation. The company has an impressive business model where it makes money through fees for the transactions it facilitates.

With over 4 billion Visa cards globally, the company is set to keep growing even in times of inflation. The fees are calculated as a percentage of the transaction and as long as people keep using Visa cards, the company will keep generating revenue. As the world transitions towards plastic money, Visa is set to benefit.

Exchanging hands for $366, the stock is up 33% in 12 months and 16% in 2025. In the first quarter, it reported a revenue of $9.5 billion, up 10% year-over-year, and an EPS of $2.58, up 8% year-over-year. It processed 63.8 billion transactions and saw a 9% jump in payment volume. Despite the macroeconomic slowdown, the company managed to beat expectations and report strong numbers.

I believe Visa has the ability to keep growing in the coming years and it is fairly tariff resistant. This makes it one of the top stocks to own in 2025. The company could reach a $1 trillion valuation sooner than expected.

Eli Lilly

One of the biggest healthcare companies in the world, Eli Lilly is known for its weight loss drugs. The company has a market cap of $729 billion and the stock is exchanging hands for $769.

A leader in the GLP-1 space, the company’s two blockbuster drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound continue to drive revenue and earnings. In the first quarter, these two drugs generated a combined $6.1 billion in revenue.

There’s another drug, Orforglipron which could be the game changer. It is the first oral GLP-1 drug that has shown significant results in phase 3 trial patients. Since it is an oral medication, it is more convenient for patients.

Eli Lilly has a very high P/E ratio of 62, which is more than double the average for the sector. Based on this, the shares look expensive but it is worth considering despite the premium. Eli Lilly could see its earnings grow much faster than its peers and the stock could hit new highs over the next few years. Eli Lilly is also a top-stock split candidate.

The weight loss market is expected to grow in the coming years and Eli Lilly has a lineup of drugs that can boost revenue. The company’s long-term prospects make it a compelling buy and could become a trillion-dollar stock soon.

Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix is another stock that will see the minimal impact of tariffs. A global player, Netflix has reported impressive numbers over the past two years and is growing its subscriber base. It has a market cap of $523 billion, significantly lower than Visa and Eli Lilly. However, the stock is exchanging hands for $1,228 and is up 90% in 12 months.

Netflix will have to more than double in order to achieve the $3 trillion status and the company is aiming to reach the trillion-dollar club by 2030. The company enjoys the benefit of a global presence. This has allowed it to reach a massive 300 million subscriber base at the end of 2024.

The use of the internet is growing every year and people are investing in streaming services. Netflix also has the pricing power and despite increasing the subscription cost, it managed to attract more viewers.

In the first quarter, it reported a 13% jump in revenue at $10.54 billion and the EPS was $6.61. The company is generating about $2 billion in advertising sales and aims to double this in the coming years.

Besides investing heavily in original content, Netflix has also invested in sports content like the World Wrestling Entertainment which will have a huge impact on the revenue.

The verdict

Of the three companies discussed here, I think Eli Lilly has the highest possibility of reaching a $3 trillion valuation. One, it is very close to $3 trillion ($731 billion). Second, the company has a pipeline of products that can continue generating steady revenue growth. Even in an uncertain economic environment, patients will continue to spend on drugs but they might cut down on other expenses like a Netflix subscription. This is where Eli Lilly gains an edge over other businesses. Besides the two already big drugs, investors must keep an eye on orforglipron.

The stock has soared over 440% in five years and the company managed to grow sales by over 30% in 2024. Eli Lilly looks unstoppable and it has the potential to keep soaring. The upcoming approvals could be a game changer for the business and take the revenue higher.

