Billionaire Ray Dalio Fears Economic Disaster grinvalds / Getty Images

Ray Dalio built the largest and most successful hedge funds in America. Bridgewater Associates was the largest hedge fund in the world last year, with assets under management of $124 billion.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points Billionaire investor Ray Dalio fears that the Trump tariffs will badly damage the global economy and financial system.

If he is right, the world will be in for a period much worse than the Great Recession.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

Dalio retired from Bridgewater and became one of the world’s richest men, with a net worth of $16 billion. He spends much of his time today speaking at global conferences and appearing on TV. He is popular because of decades as one of America’s great investors and because his views are often controversial.

Dalio’s recent comments concern his fear that the Trump tariffs will badly damage the global economy and financial system.

Dalio told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he worries about a catastrophe: “I think that right now we are at a decision-making point and very close to a recession. And I’m worried about something worse than a recession if this isn’t handled well.”

Dalio is also worried about China’s ownership of U.S. debt. China could sell this off quickly, sharply decreasing America’s borrowing power and raising the rate the United States would have to pay to finance its debt.

Dalio reinforced his NBC in comments posted on X: “The far bigger, far more important thing to keep in mind is that we are seeing a classic breakdown of the major monetary, political, and geopolitical orders. This sort of breakdown occurs only about once in a lifetime, but they have happened many times in history when similar unsustainable conditions were in place.”

Dalio has been wrong in the past. He has been a doomsayer about the global economy before. However, if he is right this time, the world will be in for a period much worse than the Great Recession.

Are We Heading for Stagflation? The Real Story Behind Inflation Fears

Travel Cards Are Getting Too Good To Ignore (sponsored) Credit card companies are pulling out all the stops, with the issuers are offering insane travel rewards and perks. We’re talking huge sign-up bonuses, points on every purchase, and benefits like lounge access, travel credits, and free hotel nights. For travelers, these rewards can add up to thousands of dollars in flights, upgrades, and luxury experiences every year. It’s like getting paid to travel — and it’s available to qualified borrowers who know where to look. We’ve rounded up some of the best travel credit cards on the market. Click here to see the list. Don’t miss these offers — they won’t be this good forever.