Harley-Davidson Is in Big Trouble

One of Harley-Davidson Inc.’s (NYSE: HOG) largest investors does not like how the company is run. H Partners owns just shy of 10% of the motorcycle firm’s shares. The institutional investor says management needs to change and the board needs to be restructured.

The stock price supports the argument that the company has been poorly run.

According to The Wall Street Journal, H Partners wants CEO Jochen Zeitz to leave now, even though he has already said he will retire. The investment firm plans to press a “withhold-the-vote” campaign against Zeitz, as well as Thomas Linebarger and Sara Levinson, who have been board members for more than a decade.

The Wall Street Journal reports that H Partners thinks Harley has too much inventory and poor relationships with some dealers.

Harley’s stock price supports H Partners’ argument that the company has been poorly run. Over the past five years, shares have only risen 11%, while the S&P 500 has increased by 88% over the same period. Over the past year, Harley’s stock has been down 45%, while the S&P has been 7% higher.

Harley’s most recent quarterly results were ugly. Revenue fell 45% to $420 million year over year. Its per-share loss was $0.93, compared to last year’s profit of $0.19.

Zeitz gave his excuses about the financial results: “In 2024, we saw our performance being significantly impacted by the continued cyclical headwinds for discretionary products, including the high-interest rate environment affecting consumer confidence.”

Harley likely suffers from the fact that, unlike cars, buying a motorcycle is discretionary spending. And its motorcycles are expensive. Its least expensive bike is the Road King Special, with a base price of $25,749. Its highest-priced one is the CVO Road Glide, with a base price of $45,999, and with extra equipment that can rise to over $55,000.

Harley’s board and management are in trouble, based on its share price alone.

