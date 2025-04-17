Wall Street’s Nightmare Is Warren Buffett’s Goldmine: Here Is the Gameplan YouTube

Warren Buffett is the world’s greatest investor. Since becoming chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A)(NYSE:BRK-B) in the mid-1960’s, he has generated annual average returns of almost 20%, or nearly twice as much as the S&P 500. A $1,000 investment in Berkshire stock in 1964 would be worth around $55 million today.

Known for his value investing philosophy, Buffett has been stockpiling cash at Berkshire Hathaway for the last two years, holding a record $334 billion by the end of 2024. It indicates he thought the markets were overvalued and he expected a correction.

The recent sharp drop in the S&P 500 — the benchmark index is down over 10% so far this year — presents opportunities for Buffett to deploy his capital into high-quality stocks at attractive prices. Below are three quality stocks that have become more affordable post-correction and align with the Oracle of Omaha’s preference for strong fundamentals, competitive moats, and reasonable valuations.

24/7 Wall St. Insights: Warren Buffett has proved why he is known as the Oracle of Omaha after generating a 20% CAGR for over 60 years.

With the stock market in decline, and Buffett having built up a massive cash war chest, there are discounted stocks that look ripe for the picking.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

Coca-Cola (KO)

Particularly with the stock market in decline today, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) emerges as a stock to buy, even though it is handily outperforming the index.

KO stock is up 16% year-to-date and 25% higher over the past 12 months, yet trades at a forward P/E of 22, below its five-year average of 25. Its 2.7% dividend yield, backed by 62 years of consecutive increases, provides reliable income, outpacing the S&P 500’s 1.3% yield. The beverage giant also happens to be a staple of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio.

What makes Coca-Cola attractive, and why investors continue to flock to it during this period of market volatility, is it remains one of the most valuable global brands and holds a 45% share in carbonated beverages. Investors concerned about instability are flocking to safety, which Coke represents..

Consumer demand for its diversified portfolio — soda, water, juices, and energy drinks — remains steady, even in downturns. It was recently able to enact 8% price hikes without any volume loss, underscoring its substantial moat. Despite tariff concerns, Coca-Cola ha a global supply chain that mitigates the risks, and with $15 billion in free cash flow in 2024, it supports dividends and buybacks, enhancing shareholder value. Combined with its long-term growth potential, KO stock makes it a prime pick for your portfolio.

Ally Financial (ALLY)

Another Berkshire portfolio pick, Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is the second stock to consider amid the market downturn.

ALLY shares are down 30% from their 2024 high and trade at a forward P/E of 5 and at a tiny fraction of Wall Street’s long-term earnings growth estimates. As a leader in auto loans and digital banking, Ally benefits from tightened underwriting and stabilizing delinquency rates, boosting profitability. Its 3.9% dividend yield is also appealing while Buffett’s 9% ownership stake reflects confidence in Ally’s resilience despite credit concerns.

The lender just reported first-quarter earnings that significantly topped analyst expectations, reporting adjusted earnings of $0.58 per share compared to forecasts of $0.43 per share and year-ago results of $0.45 per share. Revenue, though, fell short at $1.54 billion.

Still, with a diversified revenue stream and a strong capital position, ALLY is well-poised to navigate economic challenges. The correction in its price and the market offers a discounted entry point for a quality financial stock with growth potential.

DaVita (DVA)

The third stock to buy is DaVita (NYSE:DVA), the second-largest dialysis center in the U.S. behind Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS). It generates 89% of its revenue and all its operating profits from providing dialysis treatment to around 265,100 end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients.

DaVita is seeing an operational shift towards oral drugs to the dialysis benefit, that became effective on Jan. 1. This move could contribute an additional $50 million in operating income, representing a potential new revenue stream, as patients previously did not have coverage for this treatment can now receive the benefit.

Further, improved Medicare Advantage reimbursement rates and cost efficiencies bolster margins despite regulatory risks. The correction has priced in short-term headwinds, making DVA’s strong fundamentals, including resilient demand, high barriers to entry, and growth potential, attractive for long-term investors seeking quality at a discount.

DVA stock tumbled recently after DaVita was hit by a ransomware attack that affected some of its operations. Yet that should be seen as a short-term pothole without a long-term side effect.

At just 13 times earnings, 10 times estimates, and going for a fraction of its sales, DVA i a solid pick that is currently in the bargain bin.