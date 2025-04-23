Why Powell Industries (POWL) and Vistra Corp (VST) Are Up 7% Today AndreyKrav / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Electrical power stock Powell Industries (Nasdaq: POWL) and nuclear power play Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST) are on fire, gaining anywhere between 7% and 8% in today’s trading session. Investors may have spotted a buying opportunity after both stocks were swept up in the wave of selling pressure in recent weeks and months. Powell Industries is also a play on data centers, which is where the AI magic takes place, making it susceptible to the same volatility as the rest of the sector.

With tariff optimism now in the air, POWL and VST could be benefiting from these tailwinds. Both stocks are also dividend payers, adding incentives for investors to snatch up more shares now that market sentiment has shifted positive.

Key Points POWL and VST are rising between 7% and 8% today as the smoke clears from the tariff-related selling.

POWL may have been oversold in recent months and investors may be intrigued by the company’s potential role in securing data center innovation.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Potential Buying Opportunity

Powell Industries stock has shaved off 20% of its value year-to-date. Investors might believe that the selling has been overdone as the stock was punished during the stock market rout. Powell pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share for a modest dividend yield of 0.65%. Powell generates its revenue by selling electric power to utilities as well as oil and gas companies while data centers are a small but growing piece of the pie.

As companies continue to pour capex into AI and data centers, Powell Industries has the potential to benefit as it ensures that the power to those facilities is secure. While data centers may not be the individual catalyst for today’s gains, the potential of this business could be alluring as smoke clears from the tariff-related selling.

Wall Street analysts have been making moves on Vistra Corp stock. Wolfe Research has reportedly tweaked its price target to $154 from $193 per share. Morgan Stanley has an overweight rating on Vistra Corp stock but recently revised its price estimate downward to $172 per share. Goldman Sachs reportedly considers the stock a neutral bet. Nuclear power stocks like Vistra have been vulnerable to the whims of the AI sector because of their role in delivering power to massive AI data centers. This makes the sector more volatile than it would likely otherwise be. Today AI is a tailwind, but tomorrow it could become a headwind again on economic uncertainties.

Volatile Future

With the tariff situation improving, utility stocks are benefiting from their role in AI-powered data center growth. These utility stocks are anything but boring due to their role in AI and data center expansions. As a result, investors may experience more volatility than they signed up for in Powell Industries and Vistra Corp, but at least there are dividend checks coming in the mail.

Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!