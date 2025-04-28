China Has Elon Over A Barrel 24/7 Wall St

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

Key Points Ongoing tariff tensions, especially concerning rare earth elements, pose a major threat to battery supply chains and could significantly delay returns on EV investments for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Ford (NYSE: F), and General Motors (NYSE: GM).

Market skepticism over rapid charging claims and the slow development of domestic rare earth mining further complicate near-term EV growth in the U.S.

BYD, potentially accessible via Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B), is viewed as a relatively safer play amid global EV market uncertainties.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Watch the Video

Transcript:

[00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: The online newsletter, Axios did an article this morning and it said that the thing that could ruin the United States’ EV business is the tariff wars because of the rare earths right.

[00:00:18] Doug McIntyre: You, you gotta have batteries if you’re gonna have EVs. If that, I mean, that could be a nail in Tesla’s coffin. And it could also take all these legacy car companies like Ford and GM who’ve invested tens of billions of dollars and take their potential payoffs and put it, push it out at least a year or two. I mean, it would be like somebody saying, well.

[00:00:43] Doug McIntyre: You’re not gonna have any gas. So

[00:00:46] Lee Jackson: Yeah. Which would kind of put a little problem in the mix.

[00:00:50] Doug McIntyre: Yeah. Yeah. I’m not gonna run out and buy a new car. So, it was like, well, range was the problem and charging time was the problem and right. To me, if you don’t have batteries, that’s a real problem.

[00:01:04] Lee Jackson: That’s a huge problem. and also a lot of the experts are starting to doubt that, the Chinese, the BYD is able to have a five minute charging. They’re kind of calling a little bull on that. So, yeah, I mean, it is a critical thing. We do export a lot of our rare earth. Materials in, although they’ve said they found big chunks of it in Arkansas and hey, it’s out there.

[00:01:29] Lee Jackson: But it’s like, well, okay, building a mine is not all that quick of a process.

[00:01:34] Doug McIntyre: Yeah. So listen, if you believe the tariffs are gonna be around for a while, I would not own Tesla, GM report. And there’s, I, wouldn’t look at a, potential bounce back in those companies. 8% of the new cars sold in the US last year, were EVs, everybody in the sector says, well, that’s gonna go up, adoption’s gonna get better.

[00:01:58] Doug McIntyre: I don’t know, people don’t wanna burn as much gas there, there lots and lots of reasons, but if you can’t get a battery supply, you might as well say for a year. The EV business is, oh, it’s history. It’s history. And listen, there’s so many used EVs on the market right now. It’s crazy.

[00:02:17] Lee Jackson: Well, needless to say, in the anti-US, faction, it’s like they’re trading end and they’re, not getting the kind of trade in value they were expecting.

[00:02:29] Doug McIntyre: No. So I don’t like the EV companies. I mean, I don’t like pure play Tesla partial play GM and Ford, I think they’ve become super dangerous stocks to own.

[00:02:42] Lee Jackson: Yeah. With the exception of maybe owning some BYD, which you can own either directly through Hong Kong or wherever it’s traded or through Berkshire Hathaway.

[00:02:52] Lee Jackson: But yeah, that’s about the only play that. The only play that looks super safe for this year and the next year.

[00:03:00] Doug McIntyre: Anyway, stay away from EV stocks, stay away from car stocks where they’re betting the entire pot on EVs.

[00:03:11] Lee Jackson: Yeah. and a lot of people, a friend of mine who I’d kind of help her look after her portfolio.

[00:03:17] Lee Jackson: She called me and of course the first question is, why is the market down? I’m like, well, there’s more sellers than buyers. But her second question was, well, my friend bought some Tesla. And I’m like, well, okay. Until this gets all sorted out, you’re probably better to just play it safe, see what happens.

[00:03:35] Lee Jackson: And if it gets super cheap, then take a look at it.

[00:03:38] Doug McIntyre: That’s a possibility.

Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!