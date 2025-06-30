Jeff Bezos Tries to One Up Elon, Ford (F) And GM With Dead Simple EV Truck 24/7 Wall St

Key Points Jeff Bezos is backing an ultra-low-cost EV pickup—rumored to start around $25,000—as a direct challenge to the high-priced failures of existing electric trucks like the Tesla Cybertruck (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Ford F-150 Lightning (NYSE: F).

The stripped-down, modular design targets young buyers and budget-conscious consumers, potentially creating a viable market segment largely ignored by current EV manufacturers.

A strategic partnership with an established automaker like Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) could be critical for scaling production and service infrastructure cost-effectively.

[00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: Jeff Bezos, I think the third rich, third richest man in the world get married this week. I know you’re getting married this weekend. the people in Venice are very upset. He is having a big wedding. Yeah.

[00:00:15] Lee Jackson: they’re not thrilled.

[00:00:16] Doug McIntyre: No, they’re not thrilled. Founder of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), currently Chairman, but not CEO.

[00:00:21] Doug McIntyre: Nope. What he’s done is, he’s putting a lot of money into the, pickup business. So, you’d think, why do you do that? You’ve got particularly the EV pickups, you’ve got all the majors. So you’ve got the Ford, Silverado and Rams.

[00:00:37] Lee Jackson: Yeah. And they’re all failing drastically. At, a,

[00:00:39] Doug McIntyre: You’ve got the fiber truck, which the sales of which are awful.

[00:00:42] Doug McIntyre: They’re rumors that they’ve got ’em, parked in a shopping center, parking lots. ’cause they don’t have enough space on the lots outside the Tesla plants. So why would Bezos, what’s, Bezos’s theory about why his product’s gonna do well?

[00:00:57] Lee Jackson: Well, the thing that’s interesting about the slate truck, it comes in a super, super stripped down model, Only one color, nothing, it doesn’t have a radio, it doesn’t have anything like that in there. And you can, kind of add items to it. You can even change the color and do different things to it to get some more, but it’s only a two seater. Doesn’t even, doesn’t have any sort of, no seats, which is big in trucks these days.

[00:01:26] Lee Jackson: Four, four, four door trucks. And apparently, it, it’s, apparently they’re starting to get, they’re getting solid orders on it. And because you can, you could hopefully. and if it’s all made America, there won’t be any tariffs on it. Right. But it could be 25,000, $30,000 max.

[00:01:51] Doug McIntyre: Well, look, the thing I like about it is that the, theory about EVs is that they’re too expensive. And once the prices come down, some people will wanna buy them. They, China is, which who makes, they make cheap EVs. they’re locked outta the US market by a hundred percent Tariffs. there’s rumors that Musk is gonna come out with a $25,000, car.

[00:02:16] Doug McIntyre: But then there are rumors he is not gonna do it. There’s skepticism that Tesla’s gonna pull it off. None of the US car manufacturers have made a cheap EV except for like the old Chevy Volt or whatever, the vol. Right. And that’s sort of, no, nobody buys many of those. So the reason I think that this has a shot is a niche, product is because.

[00:02:41] Doug McIntyre: They can literally claim you can spend 25 grand and you can have one of these. Now, it may not have doors or a cigarette lighter,

[00:02:50] Lee Jackson: I think they have doors, but I’m not,can’t say for sure,

[00:02:53] Doug McIntyre: but it’s like Spirit Airlines, you show up, it’s a $30 fare, but then the minute you walk on with a piece of luggage, now it’s another 15.

[00:03:00] Doug McIntyre: And if you wanna have a seat with cushions on it, it’s another 15. Right, right,

[00:03:05] Lee Jackson: right. I try to avoid the budget airlines.

[00:03:10] Doug McIntyre: But look, the headline is pretty good. If you want to go into the EV business, you wanna be able to do it. The Chinese do. And that is to say, for $20,000, we’ll sell you an EV.

[00:03:20] Lee Jackson: Yeah, well, and if it’s super stripped down, what does somebody 23 care about that I’m saving the environment and I’m in a strip down deal, so I don’t care. ’cause when you’re young, you don’t care, the ability to add on a radio or CD or whatever else that you wanna add on different color that makes it at least workable.

[00:03:43] Doug McIntyre: Well, one of the things it does is, it gives some more competition to the cyber truck, which is a basically a hundred thousand dollars six sticker and the Ford F-150 Lightning, you, you really can’t get one of those for much less than 60. So if you wanna Yeah. In, if you want to be in the EV pickup ownership business, it’s gonna cost you a huge amount of money.

[00:04:07] Doug McIntyre: Yeah. this is basically gives people who wanna move into that segment something that’s affordable.

[00:04:14] Lee Jackson: yep. It’ll be interesting to see as the year goes on, because I don’t even think. it’ll be interesting to see if Bezos is able to get a major car company to partner with him for sales and service and things of that nature, that may be what he ends up doing.

[00:04:37] Lee Jackson: Because I mean, the infrastructure for an automobile company is huge.

[00:04:41] Doug McIntyre: Yeah. I’m just looking at something, who I’m looking through. Some of these car companies, the people who wanna do this, I think is Stellantis. an EV version of the ram. If you have an EV version of the ram, you know it’s not gonna work the same way.

[00:04:55] Doug McIntyre: The electric Silverado and the electric F-150 didn’t work. So Right. You the third person into the market with something that doesn’t work. Yeah. So it wouldn’t surprise me if they do get a partner because the expensive entry for somebody to partner with them, who’s a large car company. Could be very inexpensive.

[00:05:14] Doug McIntyre: Stellantis might be able to do this for, very little money.

[00:05:18] Lee Jackson: Yeah. And, you have to think that somebody’s gonna have to fill that void because I can’t believe that Bezos is gonna put that much of his own capital behind it. I mean, I’m sure he is willing to get a, bankers in New York to whip up a billion quick.

[00:05:36] Lee Jackson: But yeah, just the logistics of it huge. and I think, you’re right. I think Stellantis would be good pick.

