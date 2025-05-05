3 Dividend Stocks Under $100 To Buy This May Sutthiphong Chandaeng / Shutterstock.com

With volatility taking center stage since the beginning of the year, investing in the stock market isn’t as easy as it was. Amid growing uncertainty, there is nothing like building a solid portfolio of stocks that can generate steady income each quarter. Several companies pay regular dividends to shareholders and many have also hiked their dividends for decades. Whether you are investing for retirement or saving for a big purchase, investing in dividend stocks can never go wrong. Here are three dividend stocks under $100 to buy this month.

Key Points These three dividend stocks have rewarded shareholders for many years and will continue doing so.

Buying these stocks under $100 will set you up for steady income amid market uncertainty.

Coca-Cola

Beverage giant Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has become a household name today. A dividend aristocrat, Coca-Cola has raised the dividend for 63 consecutive years. The company owns a range of beverage brands and also offers tea, coffee, and water. In the recent quarter, Coca-Cola beat expectations and generated $11.1 billion in sales and the net earnings came in at $0.73 per share.

Despite tariff concerns, Cola-Cola has seen stable demand and maintained its profit. The company saw a dip in sales volume in North America, but it was offset by sales growth in other countries. It saw a 3% year-over-year jump in unit case volume in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe and a 6% overall jump in the Asia Pacific market. The management showed confidence about its ability to handle the tariffs and is aiming for an EPS growth of 2% to 3% this year.

Exchanging hands for $71.66, KO stock is up 15.88% year-to-date and 9.6% in six months. It is close to the 52-week high of $74 but I believe it can keep moving higher and generate double-digit returns for investors. The management increased the quarterly payout by 5% and has a yield of 2.8%. The company has enough free cash flow to keep rewarding shareholders even during economic uncertainty.

Coca-Cola has a high yield, is a stable company, and has a global market which makes it an ideal choice for passive income investors.

Pfizer Inc.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) recently announced results and achieved strong numbers, driven by cost-cutting. The company topped estimates and maintained guidance for 2025. Despite the drop in sales, the company reported a revenue of $13.72 billion and an EPS of 92 cents. The management has been focusing on cutting costs and has laid out a multi-year initiative to reduce costs. It expects to deliver about $7.7 billion in savings by the end of 2027.

The tariffs are expected to have an impact of $150 million on the company and the management guidance reflects the same. For the full year, it is aiming for sales in the range of $61 billion to $64 billion.

Trading for $24.20, PFE stock is one of the best dividend picks below $50. The stock has dropped 9% year-to-date and 13.54% in six months. It has an impressive dividend yield of 7.11% and has increased dividends consecutively for 16 years.

Pfizer has suffered due to its success. After the successful COVID-19 vaccine, the company saw a dip in revenue and it was expected. However, the company has become financially stronger than it was earlier. It has two blockbuster drugs, Comirnaty and Paxlovid which generate significant revenue every year. In the recent quarter, it generated $565 million and $491 million respectively.

Pfizer is also expanding the oncology segment and has a pipeline of drugs that could continue to drive revenue in the coming quarters. What makes Pfizer a safe investment is the industry it operates in. Recession or tariffs will not slow the demand for drugs since people can cut down on discretionary spending but not on drugs. The company has solid products, a strong pipeline, and pricing power which make it an attractive investment. That said, it offers one of the best dividend yields in the market today.

Verizon Communications

Telecom giant Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) generates revenue from wireless retail connections and broadband connections. Exchanging hands for $43.42, VZ stock is up 7.9% year-to-date and 10.4% in 12 months. It has a dividend yield of 6.24% and it has raised payouts for 18 consecutive years.

The company has reported impressive numbers for the first quarter and generated $25.6 billion in revenue. Its wireless service sales saw a 2.7% year-over-year jump and brought in $20.8 billion. The company saw 109,000 fixed wireless net additions and 339,000 broadband net additions. However it lost 289,000 subscribers in the phone segment. While it is struggling to keep pace with competitors, it has managed to see subscriber growth in other business segments.

The company has a solid cash flow which hit $3.6 billion in the recent quarter. The steady growth in free cash flow ensures that investors will be rewarded. With a P.E. ratio of 10.31, the stock looks like a bargain.

It has more than 12.6 million broadband connections, which is a 13.7% year-over-year jump. The company’s acquisition of Frontier Communications will work as a catalyst in the near term. Through the acquisition, it aims to add about 10 million broadband connections by next year, when the deal will close.

The management is making every effort to improve its financial stability. It has managed to reduce unsecured debt while steadily rewarding shareholders. Verizon faces stiff competition in the industry but it is an ideal investment for the high-yield it offers. Investors might not see capital appreciation in the near term but the dividends could keep your income growing.

