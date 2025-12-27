3 Dividend Stocks Perfect For Every Portfolio

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Investing in stocks has been considered an ideal way to build wealth. It can generate steady income for your portfolio while growing your money. There are companies that pay investors a share of their profits, which can become a source of income for passive income investors. Dividend stocks should be a part of every investor’s portfolio, but with hundreds of stocks to choose from, it can become overwhelming to pick the right ones.

Dividends have been an essential part of the total returns of the market. You can enjoy compounded returns if you reinvest the dividends. If you’re looking to build a portfolio of stocks that consistently reward shareholders, here are three stocks perfect for every portfolio.

Xaheer69 / Shutterstock.com

Coca-Cola

Warren Buffett’s all-time favorite stock, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), is one of the world’s largest beverage companies. It has a strong brand, enjoys loyalty, and is a staple among consumers. The brand has a wide portfolio of products that include soft drinks, teas, coffee, and juices. Coca-Cola hiked product prices yet managed to generate higher revenue and sales.

It is an asset-light business that focuses on producing and selling syrup concentrate to bottling partners. This allows it to maintain higher profit while keeping the operating costs at a minimum. Thus, it manages to generate a significant cash flow and rewards shareholders.

A dividend aristocrat, Coca-Cola has increased dividends for 63 consecutive years. It has a yield of 2.90% and pays an annual dividend of $2.04. The company has a payout ratio of 67.85% and has the liquidity to increase it in the coming years.

In the third quarter, Coca-Cola reported a revenue of $12.5 billion, up 5% year over year, while the organic revenue grew 6%. Its operating income grew 59%, and the EPS came in at $0.86, up 30% year over year. Despite inflation concerns, Coca-Cola has shown resilience throughout 2025, and I believe it could have an excellent 2026. The company’s strong global presence, low operating costs, and steady dividend growth make it a perfect stock for every portfolio.

Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

3M Company

3M (NYSE: MMM) is a global conglomerate known for products across healthcare, industrial and safety, and consumer sectors. The company had seen a slowdown in business, but the third-quarter results were positive. The management raised full-year guidance and is working on operational improvements driven by CEO Bill Brown.

3M reported a revenue of $6.50 billion, up 3.5%, and generated $1.3 billion in adjusted free cash flow. It saw a 5.4% rise in the safety and industrial segment and a 2.4% jump in transportation and electronics. Its EPS came in at $1.55. The company is past the heavy lifting and is on the path to recovery.

The management now expects the full-year EPS to be in the range of $7.95 to $8.05 and the organic revenue to improve more than 2%. In the third quarter, the management allocated $900 million to buybacks and dividends.

Exchanging hands for $161.76, the stock is up 24.72% in 2025. It has a dividend yield of 1.81% and pays an annual dividend of $2.92. The stock has a payout ratio of 36.54%, which could improve as the business recovers. It is streamlining operations in the existing portfolio and focusing on cutting costs, organic growth, and returning capital to shareholders.

3M’s operational changes are showing results, and the stock’s gains this year show that the company is on the right path. It has paid dividends for 67 years and has stood strong despite the market uncertainties.

ginton / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Morgan Stanley

One of the largest financial institutions in the United States, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) isn’t often referred to as a dividend stock. However, with a yield of 2.31% and a dividend payment history of 28 years, it remains one of the top dividend stocks for every portfolio. Morgan Stanley is one stock that will generate passive income while offering capital appreciation. The stock has gained 38% in 2025 and is exchanging hands for $172.96.

It is known for the investment banking business and has the largest wealth management business in the world. However, it is more than an investment bank. It has a large consumer-facing business that continues to show revenue growth. With mergers and acquisitions and IPO activity picking up, Morgan Stanley is set to benefit. The company entered the third quarter with a healthy investment banking pipeline and has a backlog that continues to build across different industries.

Morgan Stanley has increased dividends for 12 years and has a payout ratio of 39.49%. It pays an annual dividend of $4. The company reported a massive earnings beat in the third quarter results. The revenue jumped 18% to $18.22 billion, while the profit soared 45% to $4.61 billion.

Its equities trading revenue jumped 35%, and the fixed income trading rose 8%. The investment banking segment saw the highest growth of 44% to $2.11 billion, while the wealth management revenue increased 13% to $8.23 billion. Strong trading and deal-making activity worked well for the institution, which could see steady growth in 2026.