Apple's Computers Are Dying

Key Points Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) saw a post-earnings bounce, but future upside is constrained by uncertainty over tariffs and the slow shift of production from China to Vietnam and India.

Despite ongoing innovation, core legacy products like the Mac and iPad appear to be on “life support,” with weak sales and limited relevance outside niche professional use.

The iPhone remains the anchor, but hardware-linked services and ecosystem stickiness—like FDA-approved hearing aid functionality—are helping sustain brand loyalty and margins.

[00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: Apple did pretty well. People got excited when Tim Cook said, production’s gonna move to Vietnam and India.

[00:00:11] Doug McIntyre: Yep. I looked at the numbers. People always look at the iPhone. It’s as if they’re just only an iPhone company and that’s, what’s dying. The Mac is dying. Steve Jobs always had this dream. That he was gonna, beat up on Steve Balmer and he was gonna beat up on Bill Gates because he was eventually gonna have 60 or 70% of the PC market.

[00:00:36] Doug McIntyre: guess what, it’s, it’s 8% and they put out a new match.

[00:00:42] Lee Jackson: Has it, has it, has it ever been more than 10%?

[00:00:44] Doug McIntyre: They put out a new MacBook Pro, they got Max for $899. They got Max for $10,000. Every single month they come out with something new. People like it because the iOS is comparable to your iPhone and your iPad [00:01:00] and your buds.

[00:01:01] Doug McIntyre: Right. But Apple is keeping a couple of products on life support and to, to, to me, part of that life support, the iPad is sort of on there, but to me the Mac is a product right now that is on life support.

[00:01:20] Lee Jackson: Well, I, I know the people that do my, my son uses one because he does web design and graphic and, things of that nature.

[00:01:29] Lee Jackson: But yeah, I think for the average consumer, you can get just as much out of an Asus or a Dell (NYSE: DELL) or, for their needs. So, yeah, I think that that number could decline if the prices stay that high. ’cause they’re expensive. The one, his firm got him, I think he told me cost $6,000.

[00:01:46] Lee Jackson: Yeah.

[00:01:47] Doug McIntyre: So, to me, even though Max sales, they’re not through the floor. I think it is a life support product for Apple. I understand the iPad people, like to [00:02:00] have tablets. I understand. Watch. Although I think that that sells almost nothing. There was a story yesterday, there was a guy in Australia who got into a rip tie.

[00:02:10] Doug McIntyre: And after he’d gone two miles, he pushed the, there’s some sort of an emergency SOS and they came and saved it because of his watch. And in Australia there’s a TV commercial about watch, watch saved this guy’s life, why don’t you want to have one? But they sell, that, I don’t know, they probably don’t sell a billion, services is still great.

[00:02:33] Doug McIntyre: It’s a high margin business. Yeah. It basically sits on the back of all their hardware. so I like Apple more than I do, but I would like people to sit down one day and not just look at the countries where China, again did not do well. But do yourself a favor. Go down to the section in the financials.

[00:02:55] Doug McIntyre: That is products. Okay. You’ll have an iPhone, iPad, [00:03:00] Mac. You’ll have services and then you’ll have wearables, which is mostly why,

[00:03:04] Lee Jackson: right?

[00:03:05] Doug McIntyre: So if you wanna really see Apple in, go inside the guts of it, spend some time on that.

[00:03:13] Lee Jackson: Yeah, I agree. they’re gonna still try to constantly depend on a new iPhone and until there’s one, I got a 16 simply ’cause my vendor carrier gave me a cheap deal and, and the iOS 18 and, and operating systems up work on a 16.

[00:03:32] Lee Jackson: They didn’t work on my 14, but I mean, I, that won’t be a replacement item for me next year or the year after, or after, or after likely. So it’ll be interesting to see if just the year rollout, the yearly rollout will continue to pace the way it does.

[00:03:51] Doug McIntyre: Well for our viewers, this is, iPod, if I put it in my ear.[00:04:00]

[00:04:00] Doug McIntyre: Apple went to the FDA, they applied using artificial intelligence software and hearing testing. These are now FDA approved hearing aids. The cost of this was zero. You get an iPhone, new one, 16, you get the, and they have literally gone to the FDA done all the testing. It is artificial intelligence driven.

[00:04:26] Doug McIntyre: If I’m talking to you, the artificial intelligence gathers the sound from here. If there’s back noise, it cancels and everything. So I’m just telling you all that because it’s fun. And also, so you all know that, that I’m, hard of hearing. But it’s another reason that people tend to stick with the Apple brand is, is when you buy one of these phones and you start to look under the hood.

[00:04:52] Doug McIntyre: There’s about 25,000 things It does if you’re willing to take the time.

[00:04:56] Lee Jackson: Actually that’s true. I see a lot of videos sometimes [00:05:00] on YouTube, sometimes Facebook or Instagram where, it’s some smart person that says, oh, if you have an iPhone 16 and you want it to do this, well then just go, go to this and then go to this, and then hit this tab, punch, punch, punch, go utilities and do this.

[00:05:15] Lee Jackson: And, and, and you’re right. It’s, it is amazing what they can do. But I, I have, I’ve never owned an Android, so I don’t know, do they do the same things or, or not? Yeah,

[00:05:24] Doug McIntyre: They do their sort of clunky,

[00:05:27] Lee Jackson: So what’s our rating on Apple? Is it a hold here at this level?

[00:05:31] Doug McIntyre: I think that it’s, the recovery it got after earnings is probably the recovery it’s gonna get.

[00:05:38] Doug McIntyre: I think now the weight is, I think the weight now is tariffs. I think, The weight on the Apple stock price is what happens with tariffs. Cook made the point that it’s, Vietnam and India, there’s still some tariffs, Vietnam and India, and I don’t know how fast he can move production. You can’t, you can’t like pull up stakes and move it overnight.

[00:05:59] Doug McIntyre: [00:06:00] So, no, you’ll get some clever analysts on Wall Street that’ll tell you how long it’ll actually to take. The production over. The market has to digest the, the, the production move, but they also have to digest what tariffs are gonna do to things like the iPhone in the next few months if the tariffs don’t go away.

[00:06:19] Lee Jackson: Yeah, yeah. Well, it’ll prove to be an interesting summer for, for all tech companies and, and not the least of which is our friends at Apple that, they have a lot of ground to cover. But again, it’s a brand that has huge brand awareness. So that always helps.

