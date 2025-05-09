NVIDIA Stock Price Today (May 9th, 2025): Why NVDA Is Inching Higher Shutterstock / JRdes and Alexey Emelyanov from Getty Images

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is edging higher in pre-market trade, with shares up 0.34% from Thursday’s close of $117.37. The modest gain comes ahead of feigns from President Trump to ” buy stock” before big trade news. Nasdaq futures are also up 0.36% pre-market.

Shares of NVIDIA are down 20% over the past 6 months but have been trading relatively flat over the past month as investors wait for earnings on May 28th.

Key Points Nvidia trades slightly higher ahead of its anticipated earnings report later this month.

Analysts expect 44% EPS growth driven by AI chip demand and H200 GPU rollout.

Street target is $163 , implying over 39% upside if growth and margins hold.

What’s Driving the Action?

Investors are keeping close tabs on NVIDIA’s positioning ahead of earnings, particularly in light of new export restrictions passed by the U.S. Senate. The move could constrain NVIDIA’s business in China, a key demand center for high-performance GPUs.

Meanwhile, rival AMD’s new deal with AWS has reignited conversation around market share dynamics in the hyperscale compute space — traditionally NVIDIA’s turf. NVIDIA’s upcoming Blackwell platform and H200 chip ramp are expected to be front and center in the upcoming earnings call.

Earnings Expectations

NVIDIA’s consensus estimates peg EPS at $0.83, with a range from $0.64 to $1.10. That represents a projected 44.26% increase from the year-ago quarter’s EPS of $0.61. For the full year ending January 2026, analysts expect EPS in the range of $3.45 to $5.15, with a similar growth rate.

Nvidia crushed expectations last quarter with $0.89 EPS, beating the $0.84 consensus — although the stock tanked due to a run up in the stock price. While the stock price ran forward to quickly, NVIDIA absolutely turned in an amazing 4th quarter.

Analyst Targets and Sentiment

According to consensus data, analysts have placed a mean 12-month price target of $163.12 on Nvidia, implying over 39% upside from Thursday’s close. The spread is wide, with bull-case targets near $220 and bear-case scenarios down at $100, highlighting uncertainty around macro risk and competitive pricing.

Still, Nvidia remains Wall Street’s preferred play in AI infrastructure. Its dominance in AI accelerators (an estimated 80% market share) and the strength of its CUDA software ecosystem are major differentiators that analysts believe are hard to replicate.