Tariffs Aren't Going to Touch These Stocks 24/7 Wall St

Key Points Companies in sectors like consumer staples, real estate, insurance, and telecom—such as Altria (NYSE: MO), Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ)—are benefiting from limited tariff exposure and strong dividend yields.

Dividend income is a key draw, with Verizon yielding around 6% and Altria offering over 7% while maintaining consistent payout growth despite macro uncertainty.

These sectors offer stability for investors looking to reduce exposure to geopolitical trade risks, particularly with ongoing China-U.S. tariff tensions.

With the markets whipsawing on volatility, tariffs and trade deals now is the best time to meet with a financial advisor to see if you’re on track, or behind with your retirement plans. It only takes a moment, and is completely free. Click here to get started.

Watch the Video

Transcript:

[00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: Lee, we’ve got an interesting set of circumstances.

[00:00:07] Doug McIntyre: The huge majority of large companies in the United States have some tariff exposure. Yeah, they do. Companies have a lot, a lot of tariff exposure and, and people are, worried sick about owning them. But there is a group of companies where tariff exposure is fairly small, aren’t there?

[00:00:27] Lee Jackson: Yeah, there is, and we’ve tried to detail this out to our readers so they could, if they’re attempted to move or shift some of their capital, it’s not a bad idea to look at these.

[00:00:38] Lee Jackson: And it’s items you would expect. Of course, it’s real estate Insurance companies are not really exposed to foreign tariffs. consumer staples are not, exposed to foreign service. And, and typically the companies that are in this group, communications companies, AT&T (NYSE: T), Verizon, they’re not subject to a ton of, tariffs by China.

[00:01:06] Lee Jackson: And I don’t think a lot of people in China have Verizon. So it’s companies like that. So, and, and, and a lot of these companies, they pay good dividends. they have domestic reduction, less Verizon and

[00:01:17] Doug McIntyre: Verizon and AT&T.

[00:01:19] Lee Jackson: Yeah. Yeah, Verizon. Well, people have been buying at t over the last year. Its dividend has come down to about 4%, but Verizon pays a 6% dividend.

[00:01:30] Lee Jackson: And so that’s a good area to be in. some of the big, insurance companies, Allstate, all those, they pay big, they, they don’t pay dividends as big as Verizon does, but they’re solid dividends. And again, consumer Staples, well, you, you Proctor and Gamble, you have Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB). Kimberly Clark makes diapers.

[00:01:57] Lee Jackson: I know as a new grandfather, diapers are apparently very well needed. So they, the demand never drops for these.And Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) falls into that category as a consumer staple, as does your favorite stock, Altria.

[00:02:14] Doug McIntyre: I love Altria.

[00:02:15] Lee Jackson: I know you do, but it’s, those are all, and, and Altria pays a strong

[00:02:19] Doug McIntyre: 7% dividend.

[00:02:20] Doug McIntyre: Oh God. Yes. And they’ve got the, they’ve got the cash. They’re, to me, they are the dividend king. The dividend has been raised 55 times in 50 years.

[00:02:34] Lee Jackson: They are a dividend king. They, they fit the bill and in their recent earnings report, which was outstanding, any drop off in, in SIGs, burning SIGs, sales was more than made up by, the, the smuggle, vapor vapor stuff and the pouch stuff.

[00:02:56] Lee Jackson: The, the stuff that you, you put between your cheek and gum, like right here. Garrison used to say. Yeah. So,

[00:03:04] Doug McIntyre: but yes.

[00:03:04] Lee Jackson: Yeah. So I mean, if, you’re still concerned about tariffs, look at those companies, and again, it’s, it’s. consumer staples, real estate insurance communications, just companies that have domestic production and don’t have a lot of foreign exposure.

[00:03:19] Lee Jackson: And that’s one safe place to be until the tariff cluster, kind of diminishes somewhat, which it will it and it will diminish because this, this can’t go on forever. But, those are the areas you can look at if you’re worried about tariffs.

Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!