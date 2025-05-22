Some on Wall Street Predict Retest of the April Low: 4 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Are Safe Spaces Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

If any investor has stood the test of time, it is Warren Buffett, and with good reason. For years, the “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock-star-like presence in the investing world, and his annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal fans who are investors. This year, he surprised the attendees at the shareholder meeting by announcing that he was stepping down as chief executive officer at the end of the year. This marks the end of a magnificent 60-year run, as Buffett has been at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway since 1965. He took control of the company, then a struggling textile manufacturer, and transformed it into a diversified holding company known for its solid and profitable investments.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Greg Abel will replace Warren Buffett as CEO at the end of 2025.

Do not expect any significant changes to Berkshire Hathaway.

With some on CNBC predicting a retest of the April lows, the safest Buffett stocks make sense now.

Are safe Buffett stocks a good idea for you? Why not schedule a meeting with a financial advisor near you for a complete portfolio review? Click here to get started. (Sponsored)

After a massive rally off the April lows, which wiped out the majority of the losses, the major indices are now flat to slightly down for 2025. While the rally was just about as fast as the sell-off that brought us to the lows, some on Wall Street, including major hedge funds, are floating the possibility that we could see a retest of the lows. With the S&P 500 up a stunning 18% in just 25 trading days, many feel we could hit a buying exhaustion point, and the sellers will return.

One good idea for those who traded the sell-off and bought shares of the Magnificent 7 and other artificial intelligence stocks may be to take your profits and shift capital for the time being to the safest stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. Four come to mind, and all make sense for nervous investors who would like to avoid losing their trading gains. All are suitable for growth and income investors.

Why do we cover Warren Buffett stocks?

Eric Francis / Getty Images

There are few investors with the results and reputation that Buffett has garnered over the past 60 years. While investing has evolved over the past half-century, buying good companies with products and services recognized worldwide, while paying dividends, will always remain a timeless approach.

Bank of America

This American multinational investment bank and financial services company posted outstanding first-quarter results, and it pays a reliable dividend. Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) has four segments:

Consumer Banking

Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM)

Global Banking

Global Markets

The Consumer Banking segment offers a range of credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

The GWIM includes two businesses:

Merrill Wealth Management, which provides tailored solutions to meet clients’ needs through a complete set of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products

Bank of America Private Bank, which provides comprehensive wealth management solutions

The Global Banking segment offers a range of lending-related products and services, including integrated working capital management and treasury solutions, as well as underwriting and advisory services.

The Global Markets segment provides sales, trading, and research services to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity markets.

Despite selling a stunning 326 million shares in 2024, Berkshire Hathaway still owns 680,233,587 shares, 8.9% of the float and 10.3% of the portfolio.

The Coca-Cola Company

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) is an American multinational corporation founded in 1892. It remains a top long-time holding of Buffett, who owns a massive 400 million shares, and pays a very dependable dividend. Coca-Cola is the world’s largest beverage company, offering consumers more than 500 sparkling and still brands.

Led by Coca-Cola, one of the world’s most valuable and recognizable brands, the company’s portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands, including:

Diet Coke

Coca-Cola Light

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Caffeine-free Diet Coke

Cherry Coke

Fanta Orange

Fanta Zero Orange

Fanta Zero Sugar

Fanta Apple

Sprite

Sprite Zero Sugar

Simply Orange

Simply Apple

Simply Grapefruit

Fresca

Schweppes

Dasani

Fuze Tea

Glacéau Smartwater

Glacéau Vitaminwater

Gold Peak

Ice Dew

Powerade

Topo Chico

Minute Maid

Globally, Coca-Cola is the top provider of sparkling beverages, ready-to-drink coffees, juices, and juice drinks.

Through the world’s most extensive beverage distribution system, consumers in more than 200 countries enjoy the company’s beverages at a rate of over 1.9 billion servings per day. It’s also important to remember that the company owns 16.7% of Monster Beverage, which continues to deliver strong financial results.

Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Co. (NYSE: KHC) is the third-largest food and beverage company in North America and the fifth largest globally. Even in difficult times, everyone has to eat, and this company consistently benefits while paying a huge dividend. Kraft Heinz was formed via the merger of H.J. Heinz and Kraft Foods.

The company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide through its eight consumer-driven product platforms:

Taste Elevation

Easy Ready Meals

Hydration

Meats

Cheeses

Substantial Snacking

Desserts

Coffee and other grocery products

The company has two reportable segments defined by geographic region: North America and International Developed Markets.

Its other segments, consisting of West and East Emerging Markets (WEEM) and Asia Emerging Markets (AEM), are combined and disclosed as Emerging Markets.

It manufactures its products from a wide variety of raw materials. Its brands include:

Kraft

Oscar Mayer

Heinz

Philadelphia

Lunchables

Velveeta

Ore-Ida

Capri Sun

Maxwell House

Kool-Aid

Jell-O

Golden Circle

Wattie’s

Plasmon

Pudliszki

The company’s products are sold through its own sales organizations and independent brokers, agents, and distributors.

Kroger

This grocery chain giant is a consistently solid and conservative investment that pays a reliable dividend. Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, and fulfillment centers throughout the United States.

The company operates in over 35 states and the District of Columbia approximately:

2,731 supermarkets

2,273 pharmacies

1,702 fuel centers

Kroger also offers online shopping through a digital ecosystem, providing customers with an omnichannel experience, and manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets and online.

It offers Pickup and Harris Teeter ExpressLane personalized services, allowing customers to order online and pick up at approximately 2,412 of its supermarkets.

The company also offers delivery, enabling it to provide digital solutions to nearly all of its customers. Its delivery solutions include orders delivered to customers at retail store locations, customer fulfillment centers, and orders placed through third-party platforms. Lastly, they also offer customer-facing apps and interfaces.

Four Strong Buy Bargain Energy Stocks With Ultra-High-Yield Dividends From 7% to Over 20