Warren Buffett Owns 4 of Our Favorite 4th of July Dividend Stocks

If there is any holiday celebrated in the United States that is among the favorites of all citizens, it must be the 4th of July. It transcends all walks of life, and the secular nature of the celebration makes it one for all Americans who honor what is perhaps the most important day in the country’s history. From the largest cities to the smallest rural communities, Americans of all ages, from the smallest kids to senior citizens, mark this extraordinary day with patriotic fervor.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Consumer staples stocks always do well during the big holiday, and some are on sale.

With inflation leveling off, many of the items needed for a fun outing on the 4th could be on sale.

The stock market is closing back in on all-time highs, so safe dividend stocks are a brilliant idea now.

At 24/7 Wall St., we love the Independence Day holiday, so we thought it was a good time to look at top companies that are usually big winners and may be even bigger this year. Many Americans may be up for an extended long weekend as the national holiday celebration is set for Friday, July 4th. With parades, barbecues, family picnics, boating, bands, and much more, many happy patriots will be headed to the store to get provisions for the big day or out for fun vacations.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database and identified four top companies that may have a solid start to the third quarter due to the holiday. Interestingly enough, Warren Buffett holds significant positions in them all through Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B).

Why do we cover Warren Buffett stocks?

There are few investors with the results and reputation that Buffett has garnered over the past 50 years. While investing has evolved over the past half-century, buying good companies with products and services recognized worldwide while paying dividends will always remain in style.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) is an American multinational corporation founded in 1892, and it started paying dividends to shareholders in 1893. This company remains a top long-time Buffett holding. He owns a massive 400 million shares, which are up solidly in 2025. Coca-Cola is the world’s largest beverage company, offering consumers more than 500 sparkling and still brands.

Led by Coca-Cola, one of the world’s most valuable and recognizable brands, the company’s portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands, including:

Diet Coke

Coca-Cola Light

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Caffeine-free Diet Coke

Cherry Coke

Fanta Orange

Fanta Zero Orange

Fanta Zero Sugar

Fanta Apple

Sprite

Sprite Zero Sugar

Simply Orange

Simply Apple

Simply Grapefruit

Fresca

Schweppes

Dasani

Fuze Tea

Glacéau Smartwater

Glacéau Vitaminwater

Gold Peak

Ice Dew

Powerade

Topo Chico

Minute Maid

Globally, it is the top provider of sparkling beverages, ready-to-drink coffees, strong financial results, and juice drinks.

Through the world’s most extensive beverage distribution system, consumers in more than 200 countries enjoy the company’s beverages at a rate of more than 1.9 billion servings a day. It is also important to remember that the company owns 16% of Monster Beverage Inc. (NASDAQ: MNST), which continues to deliver strong financial results.

Constellation Brands

This is the largest beer import company in the United States, measured by sales, and has the third-largest market share of all major beer suppliers. If there is any company whose products remain in style, it is this one, which achieves only 7% of its sales abroad. Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ), together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy.

The company provides beer primarily under these popular brands:

Corona Extra

Corona Premier

Corona Familiar

Corona Light

Corona Refresca

Corona Hard Seltzer

Modelo Especial

Modelo Negra

Modelo Chelada

Victoria

Vicky Chamoy

Pacifico

It also offers wine under these brands:

Cook’s California Champagne

Kim Crawford

Meiomi

Mount Veeder

Ruffino

SIMI

My Favorite Neighbor

Robert Mondavi Winery

Schrader

The Prisoner Wine Company

Spirits are sold under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, and Nelson’s Green Brier brands.

Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Co. (NYSE: KHC) is the third-largest food and beverage company in North America and the fifth-largest globally. It derives 76% of its revenues from that market and 24% from the International segment. Needless to say, even in bad times, everybody has to eat, and this company always stands to benefit while paying a tremendous dividend. The company was formed via the merger of H.J. Heinz and Kraft Foods.

The company is a leading global food company with estimated annual revenues of $25 billion, derived from well-known brands such as Kraft, Heinz, Oscar Mayer, and Maxwell House.

Kraft Heinz’s additional brands include:

ABC

Capri Sun

Classico

Jell-O

Kool-Aid

Lunchables

Ore-Ida

Philadelphia

Planters

Plasmon

Quero

Weight Watchers

Smart Ones

Velveeta

Kroger

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is an American retail company that operates supermarkets and multi-department stores throughout the United States. This grocery chain giant blew out quarterly numbers and expectations, and it is a consistently solid and conservative investment. Kroger also operates combination food and drug stores, marketplace stores, and price-impact warehouses.

Its combination of food and drug stores offers:

Natural food and organic sections

Pharmacies

General Merchandise

Pet centers

Fresh seafood and organic produce

Multi-department stores offer:

Apparel

Home fashion and furnishings

Outdoor living

Electronics

Automotive products

Toys

The company’s marketplace stores offer:

Full-service grocery, pharmacy, health, and beauty care

Perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys

Price-impact warehouse stores sell groceries, health and beauty care products, meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce

The company also manufactures and processes food products in its supermarkets and online; it sells fuel through 1,613 fuel centers.

