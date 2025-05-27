Stock Market Rebound: Nvidia, Shopify and Marvell Popping Today Drew Angerer/ Getty Images News via Getty Images

Key Points Markets are exploding on news President Trump delayed tariffs on Europe.

Shopify was just added to the NASDAQ 100 Index. And it just said first quarter revenue jumped 27%, while its free cash flow margin hit 15%.

President Donald Trump said he agreed to delay a 50% tariff on European Union imports until July 9, after he and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had a “very nice call” that led to the delay, as noted by CNN.

“(Von der Leyen) said she wants to get down to serious negotiation,” Trump told reporters at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey. “July 9 would be the day, that was the date she requested. Could we move it from June 1 to July 9? I agreed to do that.”

As a result, the Dow Jones is up 527 points on the day. The NASDAQ is up about 94, as the S&P 500 tacks on about 375 points. It’s also been great news for tech stocks, including Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) – all of which are exploding higher.

Look at Nvidia

At the moment, the tech giant is up about 2%, or by $3.76.

Not only is it up on improving trade war clarity, it’s up on hopes for a solid earnings report later this week. Plus, we have to remember it inked a deal with the Saudis to sell 18,000 AI chips to its AI company Humain for its 500-megawatt data center.

As noted by Seeking Alpha, “The data center will be powered by hundreds of thousands of Nvidia’s most advanced GPUs over the next five years. The first phase of deployment will be an 18,000 Nvidia GB300 Grace Blackwell AI supercomputer with Nvidia InfiniBand networking.”

Shopify is up 5.4%

Shares of Shopify are up about 5.4% or $5.42 on the day.

It was just added to the NASDAQ 100 Index. And it just said first-quarter revenue jumped 27%, while its free cash flow margin hit 15%. Its offline GMV (gross merchandise value) grew 23%. B2B GMV jumped 109% year over year. International GMV was up 31%.

Helping, SHOP just launched its generative artificial intelligence feature that would allow merchants on its e-commerce platform to set up their online stores by entering descriptive keywords, according to Reuters.

Marvell is up 7%

Shares of Marvell are up 7%, or by $4.30 on the day.

Technically oversold, it is starting to pivot from a 52-week-low. Last trading at $65, we’d like to see MRVL refill its bearish gap at around $85 a share.

We also have to consider that MRVL is seeing and expecting rapid growth in AI products and technology. Data center revenue grew 78% in Q4 2025 and now accounts for 75% of total revenue, as noted by Seeking Alpha. And it has strong relationships with Nvidia and Amazon, which should contribute to further upside for MRVL.

