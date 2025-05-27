Stock Market Live May 27: Trump Postpones 50% EU Tariff, S&P 500 (VOO) Soars Borislav Bajkic / Shutterstock.com

Key Points President Trump has agreed to delay imposing a 50% tariff on EU imports until July 9.

Goldman Sachs worries over tariff impact on Terex and Cummins, but upgrades both stocks regardless.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

President Trump over the weekend said he will push back imposition of a threatened 50% tariff on imports from the European Union. The tariff, which was to go into effect on June 1, will now not take effect until July 9. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, apparently asked for the delay, and the implication of a request for a delay rather than a repeal is that the EU must be interested in negotiating a trade deal which would lower the tariff rate even more, once it goes into effect (whenever that is).

Investors are thrilled with the news, and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) opened 1.2% higher Tuesday morning.

Earnings

Earnings are starting off slow this week, with few companies reporting this morning. S&P 500 component company Autozone (NYSE: AZO) reported mixed results, with Q3 revenue of $4.5 billion exceeding expectations and domestic same store sales rising 5%, but earnings of $35.36 falling short of Wall Street forecasts. Autozone stock is up less than 1%.

Later today, investors will be looking to see how Okta (Nasdaq: OKTA) performs when it reports earnings after the bell. Later in the week we’ll hear from giants including Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) and Costco (Nasdaq: COST).

Analyst Calls

Industrial companies are in focus in upgrades/downgrades action today. Goldman Sachs just upgraded Terex (NYSE: TEX) and S&P component Cummins (NYSE: CMI) to buy. Goldman sees tariffs as the major worry hear, but says Terex’s aerials segment earnings have hit bottom amid a 30% production cut. At Cummins, the banker notes US truck demand is falling and inventory levels are now down a similar 30% year over year, while power systems profitability is improving.

Baird cut Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) stock to neutral on worries over weaker bookings and DOGE’s continuing threat to companies dependent on government contracts.

Most People Don’t Realize How Good Things Are Are Right Now With inflation and uncertainty running high, millions of Americans have missed the best money opportunity right under their noses. Personal loan ares are shockingly affordable today, and can be a secret weapon for that home improvement project, paying off a credit card, or covering an unexpected emergency. With rates starting at just 6.40% APR, frankly it’d be crazy to not consider one. It’s the smart time to take action. Compare top loan offers in under 2 minutes—with zero impact on your credit score—and get matched with lenders ready to help you move forward. See Your Loan Options Now