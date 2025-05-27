Warren Buffett Is Still Very Worried and Still Selling: His 3 Highest-Yielding Stocks Are Summer Steals Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

If any investor has stood the test of time, it is Warren Buffett, and with good reason. For years, the “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock-star-like presence in the investing world, and his annual Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal fans who are investors. This year’s meeting ended with a thud as Buffett announced that he would step down as the CEO at the end of this year. He assured the public he would still be going into the office, and you can bet his advice on any big portfolio ideas will be heeded and appreciated.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Energy executive and Warren Buffett’s hand-picked successor is 62-year-old Greg Abel.

Abel has been vice chair of Berkshire Hathaway since 2018.

Buffett will remain as the chair of the board at Berkshire Hathaway.

According to Business Insider, Berkshire Hathaway bought 13 stocks and sold a net of $1.5 billion of Berkshire Hathaway holdings in the first quarter of 2025. Buffett bought Constellation Brands, Sirius XM, Pool, and Occidental Petroleum stocks. He also sold Bank of America, Citigroup, and T-Mobile. Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have been net sellers of stocks for 10 consecutive quarters. This means the company sold more stocks each quarter than it purchased, resulting in a significant increase in its cash holdings, which now total a massive $347 billion. In addition, for the third quarter in a row, no Berkshire Hathaway stock was purchased.

It remains clear that Buffett appears not to be overly enthusiastic about the current state of the stock market and possibly the economy. Treasury yields are increasing, nudged higher by concerns over the expanding national debt, and President Trump’s new “big beautiful deal” being passed. One thing we are enthusiastic about is that the highest-yielding stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio are incredible value buys now. All three make sense for growth and income investors now seeking value and dividend ideas.

Chevron

Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy corporation specializing in oil and gas. This integrated giant is a safer option for investors looking to position themselves in the energy sector, and it pays a substantial dividend, which was recently raised by 5%. Chevron operates integrated energy and chemicals businesses worldwide through its subsidiaries.

The company operates in two segments. The Upstream segment is involved in the following:

Exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas

Processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas

Transportation of crude oil through pipelines, and transportation, storage

Marketing of natural gas, as well as operating a gas-to-liquids plant

The Downstream segment engages in:

Refining crude oil into petroleum products

Marketing crude oil, refined products, and lubricants

Manufacturing and marketing renewable fuels

Transporting crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car

Manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives

It also involves cash management, debt financing, insurance operations, real estate, and technology businesses.

Chevron announced in late 2023 that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Hess in an all-stock transaction valued at $53 billion, or $171 per share based on Chevron’s closing price on October 20, 2023. Under the terms of the agreement, Hess shareholders will receive 1.0250 shares of Chevron stock for each Hess share held. The transaction’s total enterprise value, including debt, is $60 billion. The Federal Trade Commission approved the deal last October and is expected to close this summer.

Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Co. (NYSE: KHC) is North America’s third-largest food and beverage company and fifth-largest globally. Even in bad times, everybody has to eat, and this company always stands to benefit while paying a tremendous dividend. Kraft Heinz was formed via the merger of H.J. Heinz and Kraft Foods. It manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide through its eight consumer-driven product platforms:

Taste Elevation

Easy Ready Meals

Hydration

Meats

Cheeses

Substantial Snacking

Desserts

Coffee and other grocery products

The company has two reportable segments defined by geographic region: North America and International Developed Markets.

Its other segments, consisting of West and East Emerging Markets (WEEM) and Asia Emerging Markets (AEM), are combined and disclosed as Emerging Markets. It manufactures its products from a wide variety of raw materials.

Kraft Heinz brands include:

Kraft

Oscar Mayer

Heinz

Philadelphia

Lunchables

Velveeta

Ore-Ida

Capri Sun

Maxwell House

Kool-Aid

Jell-O

Golden Circle

Wattie’s

Plasmon

ABC

Master

Quero

Pudliszki

The company’s products are sold through its sales organizations and independent brokers, agents, and distributors.

Sirius XM

The satellite radio giant is a newer addition to the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, and Buffett has continued to add shares over the past year. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is an audio entertainment company in North America.

The company has a portfolio of audio businesses, including its flagship subscription entertainment service Sirius XM, Pandora’s ad-supported and premium music streaming services, an expansive podcast network, and a business and advertising solutions suite.

Its segments include:

Sirius XM

Pandora and Off-platform

The Sirius XM segment features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and news channels, and other content, as well as podcasts and infotainment services, on a subscription-fee basis in the United States.

Sirius XM’s packages include live, curated, and specific exclusive and on-demand programming.

The Pandora and Off-platform segment operates a music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform, offering a personalized experience for each listener wherever and whenever they want to listen, whether through mobile devices, vehicle speakers, or connected devices.

