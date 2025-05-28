Boomers Can Generate Huge Passive Income With the 5 Highest-Yielding Nasdaq 100 Stocks

While reaching retirement age can be both a blessing and a curse, relying on the U.S. government to provide for your needs is not the best idea. The full retirement age is 66 if you were born from 1943 to 1954. The full retirement age increases gradually for those born from 1955 to 1960, reaching 67. For anyone born in 1960 or later, full retirement benefits are payable at age 67. Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciation has contributed 68%. Therefore, sustainable dividend income and capital appreciation potential are essential for total return expectations.
Interest rates are likely to stay where they are throughout the summer.
High-yielding dividend stocks are perfect for generating passive income.
The highest-yielding Nasdaq 100 stocks may come as a surprise.
The more passive income can help cover rising costs like mortgages, insurance, taxes, and other expenses, the easier it is for investors to put away money for future needs as they prepare for retirement. Dependable recurring dividends from quality, high-yield stocks are a recipe for success. The five highest-yielding Nasdaq 100 stocks offer incredible, dependable yields from quality companies you can buy and hold forever.
Why do we cover the highest-yielding Nasdaq 100 dividend stocks?
Kraft Heinz
Kraft Heinz Co. (NYSE: KHC) is North America’s third-largest food and beverage company and fifth-largest globally. Even in bad times, everybody has to eat, and this company always stands to benefit while paying a tremendous dividend. Kraft Heinz was formed via the merger of H.J. Heinz and Kraft Foods. It manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide through its eight consumer-driven product platforms:
- Taste Elevation
- Easy Ready Meals
- Hydration
- Meats
- Cheeses
- Substantial Snacking
- Desserts
- Coffee and other grocery products
The company has two reportable segments defined by geographic region: North America and International Developed Markets.
Its other segments, consisting of West and East Emerging Markets (WEEM) and Asia Emerging Markets (AEM), are combined and disclosed as Emerging Markets. It manufactures its products from a wide variety of raw materials.
Kraft Heinz brands include:
- Kraft,
- Oscar Mayer
- Heinz
- Philadelphia
- Lunchables
- Velveeta
- Ore-Ida
- Capri Sun
- Maxwell House
- Kool-Aid
- Jell-O
- Golden Circle
- Wattie’s
- Plasmon
- ABC
- Master
- Quero
- Pudliszki
The company’s products are sold through its sales organizations and independent brokers, agents, and distributors.
PepsiCo
PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE: PEP) is a top consumer staples stock. The worldwide food and beverage company reported mixed first-quarter earnings and will continue to supply all the goods for summer tailgates and parties.
Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers:
- Lay’s and Ruffles potato chips
- Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips
- Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, branded dips
- Fritos corn chips
The company’s Quaker Foods North America segment provides:
- Quaker Oatmeal
- Grits
- Rice cakes
- Natural granola and oat squares
- Pearl Milling mixes and syrups
- Quaker Chewy granola bars
- Cap’n Crunch cereal
- Life cereal
- Rice-A-Roni side dishes
PepsiCo’s North America Beverages segment offers beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under these brands:
- Pepsi
- Gatorade
- Mountain Dew
- Diet Pepsi
- Aquafina
- Diet Mountain Dew
- Tropicana Pure Premium
- Sierra Mist
- Mug brands
Comcast
This American multinational telecommunications and media conglomerate recently announced a merger with Cox Communications. Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company.
It operates through five segments:
- Residential Connectivity & Platforms
- Business Services Connectivity
- Media
- Studios
- Theme Parks segments
The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, Sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
The Business Services Connectivity segment offers connectivity services for small business locations, including broadband, wireline voice, and wireless. It also provides solutions for medium-sized customers, larger enterprises, and small business connectivity services in the United Kingdom.
The Media segment operates NBCUniversal’s television and streaming business, including:
- National and regional cable networks
- The NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks
- Owned local broadcast television stations
- Peacock, a direct-to-consumer streaming service
It also operates international television networks comprising the Sky Sports and other digital properties.
The Studios segment operates NBCUniversal and Sky film and television studio production and distribution operations.
The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in:
- Orlando, Florida
- Hollywood, California
- Osaka, Japan
- Beijing, China
American Electric Power
American Electric Power Co. (NYSE: AEP) is one of the largest electric utility companies in the country, with more than 5 million customers in 11 states. This industry-leading utility pays investors a hefty, reliable dividend. AEP is an electric public utility holding company that generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States.
It operates through:
- Vertically Integrated Utilities
- Transmission and Distribution Utilities
- AEP Transmission Holdco
- Generation & Marketing
The company generates electricity using:
- Coal
- Lignite
- Natural gas
- Renewable energy
- Nuclear energy
- Hydro
- Solar energy
- Wind and other energy sources
It also supplies and markets electric power wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants.
Exelon
Exelon Corp. (NYSE: EXC) is the largest electric parent company in the United States in terms of revenue and the largest regulated electric utility. This is another top utility stock that makes good sense now for conservative investors seeking passive income. Exelon is engaged in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada.
The company purchases and regulates retail sales of electricity and natural gas, as well as the transmission and distribution of these products to retail customers.
It also offers support services, including:
- Legal
- Human resources
- Information technology
- Supply management
- Financial
- Engineering
- Customer operations
- Distribution and transmission planning
- Asset management
- System operations
- Power procurement services
The company serves:
- Distribution utilities
- Municipalities
- Cooperatives
- Financial institutions
- Commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers
