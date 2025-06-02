I have invested in dividends for 20 years—Here are my most reliable dividend paychecks OneSideProFoto / Shutterstock.com

The best way to deal with market uncertainty is to look for stable dividend stocks. 2025 has seen market volatility driven by recession concerns and tariff uncertainty, and this is when a portfolio built with dividend stocks can make all the difference. I have built a portfolio of dividend aristocrats that haven’t disappointed me despite market downturns. A pandemic, tariff war, or a sector downturn, these three stocks have ensured steady income for me. Here are the dividend aristocrats I rely on.

Key Points These three dividend aristocrats haven’t disappointed me for 20 years.

Trading at a discount, these passive income stocks are a solid buy.

Chevron Corporation

Oil and gas giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has been a hot dividend stock for years. The company has managed to report impressive cash flow despite the volatility in oil prices. It recently announced first-quarter results, and the outlook indicated a slowdown due to tariff concerns and the decision of OPEC+ to increase supply.

Chevron is a highly diversified business with upstream, midstream, and downstream operations. It can continue to report solid fundamentals even if oil prices drop. In the recent quarter, it reported a revenue of $3.5 billion and returned $6.9 billion of cash to shareholders through dividends and repurchases.

Chevron stock has a dividend yield of 4.96% and it has increased dividends for 38 consecutive years. It also has one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry with low debt and high equity. Exchanging hands for $136, CVX stock is down 6.99% year-to-date and 13% in 12 months. The stock is a buy near its 52-week low of $132. This dip is caused due to the falling oil prices which have triggered a market sell-off.

Chevron recently announced a 5% hike in the dividend and I believe it will continue to increase dividends for years to come. The company aims to increase production at a compound annual rate of 6% through 2026 which means higher cash flow and potentially a higher dividend.

Oil prices will always remain volatile but the right company will be able to handle the ups and downs. Chevron is the perfect blend of high dividends, strong financial strength and the ability to survive the market volatility.

Realty Income

If you’re looking for a stock that pays monthly dividends, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a top monthly dividend company. It is a real estate investment trust (REIT) which leases real estate and distributes a large part of the income to shareholders. The company has a portfolio of 15,627 properties across the world which ensures steady income through net leases.

Realty Income can pay monthly dividends since it has lower operating costs. It puts expense like maintenance, taxes and insurance on tenants. The company also has a solid balance sheet. Realty Income has increased dividends for 32 consecutive years even during a slowdown in the real estate sector. It has a payout ratio of 75% and an attractive yield of 5.75%.

Recently, the company has also expanded into new verticals like data centers, gaming, and industrial sectors which helps grow the market share while offering high diversification. The company has a projected $4 billion in investments in 2025, making it a highly stable and reliable REIT to own.

Up 6.6% year-to-date, Realty Income stock is exchanging hands for $56 and is down from the 52-week high of $64. This dip has pushed the dividend yield higher, offering an ideal opportunity for income-focused investors to own the stock.

Target Corporation

Retail company Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) has become a household name today, and the stock is a dividend aristocrat. The company has increased dividends for 53 consecutive years and enjoys a yield of 4.75%. To keep up with the changing consumer preferences, Target is investing in the digital business and also has a retail media business. It reported an advertising revenue of $163 million in the first quarter, up 25% year over year, and the net sales came in at $24 billion.

The company was a little late in investing in digital growth, but it is seeing success. This can boost earnings in the short term. The comparable digital sales were up 4.7%, and the company managed to fulfill 70% of its digital orders in one day. It aims to offer over 10,000 new products starting at $1 to improve sales. It is also aiming to integrate technology and AI to streamline inventory management and reduce operating costs.

Down 31% year-to-date, the stock is exchanging hands for $94 and is trading at a discount. It is down from the 52-week high of $167, making it an ideal buy right now.

Target could take time to turn the business around and investors might not see much growth in terms of revenue or EPS but the dividends will remain consistent. If you have the patience and can ride the short term volatility, Target is a great passive income stock to own.

