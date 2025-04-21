3 High Yielding Dividend Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Michail Petrov / Shutterstock.com

2025 hasn’t been kind to investors amid rising concerns about a recession and tariffs. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the economy, and this has impacted the stock market. But smart investors consider this period an opportunity to load up on strong, resilient stocks. Many shares are trading at a beaten-down price amid the market selloff.

The S&P 500 has dropped 9.9% and the Nasdaq 100 is down 15.5%. If you are a dividend investor, this is your chance to buy high-yield stocks trading in the dip. There are a few stalwarts that are nearing 52-week lows and this can be your chance to scoop them and enjoy dividend income while they recover.

Key Points These three stocks are very close to their 52-week low and they are dividend aristocrats.

Investing in these stocks while in the dip is a good opportunity to enjoy steady income while the market improves.

Pfizer

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) became a globally recognized company during the COVID-19 pandemic. It reported blockbuster sales and earnings but over the years, as the pandemic emergency was over, the sales and revenue saw a massive dip. While the market expected this, the company did face criticism about its handling of the situation.

However, Pfizer has bounced back and is on its way to recovery. It ended the fourth quarter on a high note with an 11% year-over-year jump in revenue, an EPS of $0.63, and sales of $17.76 billion. The company also saw impressive performance across different products in the portfolio.

It has launched new products which drove sales in 2024 and has a positive outlook for 2025. With a diversified portfolio and several drugs in the pipeline, Pfizer is in a strong position to benefit from the market recovery. Trading for $22.14, the stock has dropped 16.80% year-to-date and 23% in six months. It is inching closer to the 52-week low of $20.92. The stock hasn’t been able to hit $30 since August 2024.

The company has a dividend yield of 7.77% which makes the investment worthwhile. The management is committed to growing the dividend and even if the stock doesn’t recover immediately, investors will enjoy dividend income. Pfizer has raised dividends consistently for 16 years.

Pfizer is set to announce results on April 29 and analysts expect it to report a revenue of $14.27 billion and an EPS of $0.70.

Chevron Corporation

There is weakness in the energy sector which has impacted all oil and gas stocks but Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has shown resilience. The stock is down 6% year-to-date and 14.85% in the 12 months. Trading for $137, it is very close to the 52-week low of $132 and any dip in the stock is a chance to buy. The company has an upstream and downstream business which ensures steady revenue and its global diversification makes it even more appealing.

For the fourth quarter, it reported earnings of $3.2 billion and increased worldwide production by 7%. The EPS came in at $1.84 per share and also achieved the first oil at its plant in Kazakhstan.

Its biggest growth driver is the Permian Basin which has generated significant revenue in the recent quarter. Chevron has a strong presence across the globe and is on an expansion spree. It is expanding operations across Kazakhstan and the Gulf of Mexico where it has new sites starting soon. The company is aiming to increase production between 6% to 8% this year and between 3% to 6% next year.

An increase in production and cost-cutting can help Chevron see a higher cash flow which can be used to reward shareholders. The stock currently has a dividend yield of 4.96%, making it appealing to passive income investors. Even if the crude oil prices continue to fall, Chevron is in a position to keep growing.

The business is built for the long run and the world will always need oil, which means the company is never going to run out of demand. It has some of the best assets and a diversified portfolio that keeps generating profits.

PepsiCo Inc.

Beverage giant PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is a familiar name across the world and it is one of those companies that is already seeing the impact of the tariff announcement. Since the company has global operations, it will see a significant impact on revenue once the tariffs apply. PEP stock is down 4.8% year-to-date and 18% in six months. It is exchanging hands for $142, near the 52-week low of $138.

The company specializes in snacks and beverages but has lost market share recently. With consumers cutting down on nonessential spending, the company saw a dip in snack product sales.

In the fourth quarter, the revenue came in at $27.78 billion and the EPS stood at $1.96. It saw a dip in sales and beverage demand in North America for the fifth consecutive quarter. It is expecting a low single-digit increase in organic revenue this year and plans to push towards protein drinks.

Market volatility is unavoidable but companies like PepsiCo can withstand the ups and downs and bounce back stronger. Until the uncertainty around tariffs isn’t dealt with, Pepsi will see slow growth. At the end of the day, it is a solid business with a strong balance sheet and the ability to keep growing.

A dividend aristocrat, PepsiCo has a yield of 3.79% and has raised dividends for 53 years consecutively. The company will announce results on April 24.