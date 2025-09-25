S&P 500
6,678.00
+0.11%
Dow Jones
46,441.20
+0.14%
Nasdaq 100
24,668.00
+0.13%
Russell 2000
2,465.46
+0.19%
FTSE 100
9,239.00
+0.24%
Nikkei 225
45,711.50
+0.12%
Stock Market Live September 25: S&P 500 (VOO) Tumbles on Improved Jobs Report
Home > Investing > 5 Safe High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Boomers Can Buy This Fall and Own Forever

Investing

5 Safe High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Boomers Can Buy This Fall and Own Forever

5 Safe High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Boomers Can Buy This Fall and Own Forever

By Lee Jackson

Sep 25, 2025  |  Updated 10:57 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

S&P companies that have raised their dividends for shareholders for over 25 years are the kind of investments that passive income investors need to own. Dependability is crucial for individuals seeking to increase their annual income through dividend stock investments. The Dividend Aristocrats comprise 69 companies that have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years, a testament to their dependability and reliability. Those are two “must-have” items for investors who rely on passive income to boost their overall revenue.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • Stocks with consistently increasing dividend payouts are very shareholder-friendly.
  • Companies that increase their dividend annually are an excellent idea for those seeking dependable passive income streams.
  • Passive income is the perfect adjunct to Social Security and pension payments.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Investors seeking defensive companies that pay substantial dividends are drawn to the Dividend Aristocrats, and with good reason. The 69 companies that made the cut for the 2025 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats list have increased their dividends (not just maintained the same level) for 25 consecutive years. But the requirements go even further, with the following attributes also mandatory for membership on the aristocrats list:

  • Companies must be worth at least $3 billion for each quarterly rebalancing.
  • The average daily volume must be at least $5 million in transactions for every trailing three-month period at every quarterly rebalancing date.
  • They must be a member of the S&P 500.

We screened the 2025 Dividend Aristocrats to identify the companies that Wall Street endorses for passive income investors. Passive income is a steady stream of unearned income that does not require active traditional work. Ideas for earning passive income include investments, real estate, and side hustles. Five companies that are among the highest yielding in the group are outstanding stocks that Boomers can buy this fall and hold forever. All are Buy-rated by top Wall Street firms that we cover.

Why do we cover the Dividend Aristocrats?

Dividend Aristocrats
MarsBars / Getty Images

S&P 500 companies that have paid and raised their dividends for 25 years or longer are the types that growth and income investors want to buy and hold in their stock portfolios for the long term. These stocks are mostly conservative, and should we see a dramatic market correction, they will likely keep their ground much better than volatile technology names.

Chevron

Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational oil and gas company. This integrated giant is a safer option for investors looking to position themselves in the energy sector and pays a substantial dividend, which was raised by 5% earlier this year. Chevron operates integrated energy and chemicals businesses worldwide through two segments.

The Upstream segment is involved in the following:

  • Exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas
  • Processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas
  • Transportation of crude oil through pipelines, and transportation, storage
  • Marketing of natural gas, as well as operating a gas-to-liquids plant

The Downstream segment engages in:

  • Refining crude oil into petroleum products
  • Marketing crude oil, refined products, and lubricants
  • Manufacturing and marketing renewable fuels
  • Transporting crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car
  • Manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives

It also involves cash management, debt financing, insurance operations, real estate, and technology businesses.

Chevron announced in late 2023 that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Hess in an all-stock transaction valued at $53 billion, or $171 per share based on Chevron’s closing price on October 20, 2023. Under the terms of the agreement, Hess shareholders will receive 1.0250 shares of Chevron for each Hess share. The transaction’s total enterprise value, including debt, is $60 billion. The Federal Trade Commission approved the deal last October, and it is expected to close this fall.

UBS has a Buy rating with a target price of $197.

Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is an energy provider serving customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. This is a conservative stock idea that is off the radar and pays a rich and dependable dividend. Eversource is a public utility holding company that engages in the energy delivery business.

The company operates through four segments:

  • Electric Distribution
  • Electric Transmission
  • Natural Gas Distribution
  • Water Distribution segments

It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity, as well as the operation of solar power facilities and the distribution of natural gas.

The company operates regulated water utilities that provide water services to approximately 241,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, and fire protection customers, as well as other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Mizuho has an Outperform rating with a target price of $72.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Founded in 1962, Federal Realty’s mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities. While real estate has slowly recovered, demand is still growing, and hard assets are generally considered a prudent investment in times of inflation. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high-quality, retail-based properties in major coastal markets, spanning from the District of Columbia and Boston to San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Federal Realty’s mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like:

  • Santana Row in San Jose, California
  • Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland
  • Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts

Federal Realty’s portfolio comprises approximately 3,500 tenants across 27 million square feet of space and 3,100 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividend to its shareholders for 58 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry.

Wells Fargo has an Overweight rating to go with a $116 target price objective.

Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN), more commonly known as Franklin Templeton, is one of the world’s largest investment management firms. This company is a mutual fund powerhouse that pays a safe dividend. Franklin Resources is among the most prominent global money managers. The firm markets mutual funds and institutional separate accounts under the Franklin, Templeton, and Mutual Series brands. At times, 50% of its sales are from outside the United States, an advantage given the maturing U.S. market.

Franklin Resources offers its products and services under the brands of:

  • Franklin
  • Templeton
  • Franklin Mutual Series
  • Franklin Bissett
  • Fiduciary Trust
  • Darby
  • Balanced Equity Management
  • K2
  • LibertyShares
  • Edinburgh Partners

The 2023-2025 bull market has been a strong tailwind for the company; however, the stock has traded sideways recently, and the shares appear incredibly cheap. While withdrawals from baby boomers may be a concern, the path forward in 2025 and beyond also appears solid, as the shares have rebounded from their lows in April.

Goldman Sachs has a Buy rating and a $29 target price.

Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust that invests in free-standing, single-tenant commercial properties. This is an ideal stock for growth and income investors seeking a safer, contrarian investment for the remainder of 2025. Realty Income is an S&P 500 company that provides stockholders with dependable monthly income.

The company acquires and manages freestanding commercial properties that generate rental revenue under long-term net lease agreements with its commercial clients.

It is engaged in a single business activity: leasing property to clients, generally on a net basis. This business activity spans various geographic boundaries and encompasses a range of property types and clients across multiple industries.

The company owns or holds interests in approximately 15,621 properties in:

  • All 50 United States
  • The United Kingdom
  • France
  • Germany
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Portugal
  • Spain

With clients doing business in 89 industries, its property types include: retail, industrial, gaming, and others, such as agriculture and office.

Its primary industry concentrations include:

  • Grocery stores
  • Convenience stores
  • Dollar stores
  • Drug stores
  • Home improvement stores
  • Restaurants
  • Quick service

Stifel has a Buy rating with a $68 target price.

Boomers Are Buying Our Safe High-Yield Dividend Picks for September Hand-Over-Fist

 

The image featured for this article is © <a href="https://www.shutterstock.com/image-photo/2477266681" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">Senior couple sitting at the table with laptop and bills giving high five each other calculating finances or taxes at home. Elderly retired man and woman rejoicing income and profit on pension.</a> (<a href="https://www.shutterstock.com/license" target="_blank" style="100%">Shutterstock.com</a>) by <a href="https://www.shutterstock.com/g/Studio Romantic" target="_blank" style="100%">Studio Romantic</a>

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Sep 4, 2025

Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?
Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Live

Joel South |

Sep 3, 2025

Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Continue Reading

The 4 Highest-Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Are Magnificent 2025 Passive Income Gems
Lee Jackson | Feb 6, 2025

The 4 Highest-Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Are Magnificent 2025 Passive Income Gems

24/7 Wall St. screened the 2025 Dividend Aristocrats looking for stocks Wall Street endorses for passive income investors, and these…
6 Highest Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Are Huge April Bargains
Lee Jackson | Mar 28, 2024

6 Highest Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Are Huge April Bargains

With the first quarter coming to a close, investors are once again riding a solid winning streak from all three…
5 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever for Dependable Passive Income
Lee Jackson | Jun 28, 2024

5 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever for Dependable Passive Income

Here are five Dividend Aristocrats that passive income investors can buy now and hold forever. They are rated Buy at…
5 Dividend Aristocrats Will Deliver Steady Passive Income During a Volatile Summer
Lee Jackson | Jun 15, 2024

5 Dividend Aristocrats Will Deliver Steady Passive Income During a Volatile Summer

24/7 Insights Passive income is an easy way to supplement retirement and pension distributions. The Dividend Aristocrats are a solid…
5 of the Highest-Yielding Dividend Aristocrats for 2025 Are Perfect January Ideas
Lee Jackson | Jan 15, 2025

5 of the Highest-Yielding Dividend Aristocrats for 2025 Are Perfect January Ideas

Here are the highest-yielding stocks among the 2025 Dividend Aristocrats. They make sense now as they reside in sectors poised…
Bear Market Rally May Soon Be Over: 4 Dividend Aristocrats With 4%-5% Yields to Buy Now
Lee Jackson | May 6, 2025

Bear Market Rally May Soon Be Over: 4 Dividend Aristocrats With 4%-5% Yields to Buy Now

These four safe-haven stocks are perfect for worried investors, as they should perform better than most companies in a recessionary…
4 of the Highest Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Are Top Buys for 2025
Lee Jackson | Dec 29, 2024

4 of the Highest Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Are Top Buys for 2025

These four Dividend Aristocrat stocks have the biggest total return potential for 2025 and are among our top ideas for…
3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Today
Lee Jackson | Jun 10, 2024

3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Today

24/7 Insights: Investors looking for dividend safety love the Dividend Aristocrats The Dividend Aristocrats are the perfect vehicle to deliver…
5 Highest-Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Can Explode Higher as Rates Cuts Begin
Lee Jackson | Sep 7, 2024

5 Highest-Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Can Explode Higher as Rates Cuts Begin

24/7 Wall St. Insights The market has fully priced in a 25-basis-point rate cut in September. Dividend stocks should do…

Top Gaining Stocks

Intel
INTC Vol: 276,204,925
+$2.79
+8.92%
$34.01
IBM
IBM Vol: 9,429,632
+$14.31
+5.35%
$281.84
Synopsys
SNPS Vol: 3,106,187
+$18.75
+4.00%
$486.84
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 4,074,781
+$3.22
+3.95%
$84.80
Charter Communications
CHTR Vol: 1,724,661
+$7.46
+2.83%
$270.85

Top Losing Stocks

CarMax
KMX Vol: 26,884,299
-$11.26
19.74%
$45.79
Jabil
JBL Vol: 2,772,190
-$14.20
6.30%
$211.09
Freeport-McMoRan
FCX Vol: 77,189,155
-$2.37
6.28%
$35.31
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 34,923,391
-$17.48
5.67%
$290.98
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 8,919,095
-$1.30
5.00%
$24.59